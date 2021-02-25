Bobcats hold off Southern, 61-56

FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio — Looking for revenge, the Tornadoes came up just short.

The 19th-seeded Southern boys basketball team — fell which at Green by a 76-56 count on Dec. 19 — dropped a 61-56 decision to the 14th-seeded Bobcats in the Division IV sectional semifinal on Wednesday.

Southern (3-16) hit five field goals in the opening period, but trailed 17-12 at the conclusion of the stanza. The Bobcats went on a 14-to-7 run in the second period and headed into the half with a 31-19 advantage.

The Tornadoes began to battle back in the second half, hitting eight field goals in the third quarter. SHS outscored GHS 18-to-17 in the third and headed into the finale down 48-37.

Southern closed the game with a 19-to-14 run, but never got closer than five and fell 61-56.

In total, SHS made 23 field goals, five of which came from three-point range. Meanwhile, Green made 24 field goals, including four triples. Southern connected on 5-of-8 (62.5 percent) free throws, while GHS made 9-of-18 (50 percent).

Leading the Purple and Gold, Arrow Drummer scored 23 points, combining nine two-pointers, one triple, and a 2-for-3 day at the foul line. Lincoln Rose was next with 16 points on eight field goals, followed by Cade Anderson with nine points on three trifectas. Chase Bailey and Cruz Brinager scored three points each in the setback, while Ryan Laudermilt came up with two.

For Green, Levi Sampson led all-scorers with 31 points, featuring a dozen field goals. Levi Singleton hit a game-best four three-pointers on his way to 12 points, while Wiley Sanders sank five field goals for 10 points. Ethan Huffman contributed seven points to the winning cause, while Levi Blevins chipped in with one.

The Bobcats will visit third-seeded Federal Hocking for the sectional final on Saturday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

