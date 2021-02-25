South Gallia trounces Tartans, 73-31

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — No smoother way to start the postseason.

The 10th-seeded South Gallia boys basketball team led by as many as 50 points, and never trailed during its 73-31 victory over 24th-seeded Sciotoville East in the Division IV sectional semifinal on Wednesday in Gallia County.

The Rebels (12-8) scored the first 12 points of the game, and led 30-6 after a quarter.

Each side scored four points over the first two minutes of the second stanza, and the hosts closed the half with a 21-to-5 run for a 55-15 halftime lead.

South Gallia held East to a single bucket in the third quarter, and headed into the finale on top 65-17.

The Red and Gold had their largest lead of the game, at 67-17, 30 seconds into the fourth quarter, and the hosts cruised to the 73-31 win.

For the game, South Gallia made 31 two-pointers, three triples, and 2-of-3 (66.7 percent) free throws. East went 4-for-10 (40 percent) at the charity stripe, while making 12 field goals, including three trifectas.

Brayden Hammond led the hosts with two dozen points, 14 of which came in the opening quarter. Layne Ours was next with 14 points, followed by Jaxxin Mabe with 10, and Tristan Saber with six. Andrew Small and Ean Combs contributed four points apiece to the winning cause, Garrett Frazee, Blaik Saunders and Marshall Beegle added three each, while Tanner Boothe chipped in with two points.

Jaylen Mayhew and Matt Flannery led East with six points apiece. Levi Justice scored five for the guests, Austin Baughman and Landen Pernell both added four, while Kellon Gray, Keagan Jackson and Cam Justice each claimed two markers.

During the regular season, SGHS defeated the Tartans 69-19 on Dec. 29 in Mercerville.

After hosting Waterford in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play on Thursday, South Gallia will visit seventh-seeded Peebles in the sectional championship game on Saturday.

South Gallia junior Blaik Saunders (4) drives past an East’s Devin Alland, during the first half of the Rebels’ 73-31 victory on Wednesday in Mercerville, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/02/web1_2.26-SG-Saunders.jpg South Gallia junior Blaik Saunders (4) drives past an East’s Devin Alland, during the first half of the Rebels’ 73-31 victory on Wednesday in Mercerville, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports South Gallia senior Layne Ours shoots over East’s Jaylen Mayhew (15), in front of SGHS junior Brayden Hammond, during the Rebels’ 73-31 victory on Wednesday in Mercerville, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/02/web1_2.26-SG-Ours.jpg South Gallia senior Layne Ours shoots over East’s Jaylen Mayhew (15), in front of SGHS junior Brayden Hammond, during the Rebels’ 73-31 victory on Wednesday in Mercerville, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports SGHS junior Brayden Hammond (20) launches a three-pointer, during the Division IV sectional semifinal on Wednesday in Mercerville, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/02/web1_2.26-wo-SG-Hammond.jpg SGHS junior Brayden Hammond (20) launches a three-pointer, during the Division IV sectional semifinal on Wednesday in Mercerville, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports SGHS senior Jaxxin Mabe (10) shoots a two-pointer over an East defender, during the Rebels’ 42-point win on Wednesday in Mercerville, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/02/web1_2.26-wo-SG-Mabe.jpg SGHS senior Jaxxin Mabe (10) shoots a two-pointer over an East defender, during the Rebels’ 42-point win on Wednesday in Mercerville, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

