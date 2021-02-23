Fairland sweeps Blue Devils, 65-37

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Host Fairland captured its sixth consecutive league title and led wire-to-wire on Monday night during a 65-37 victory over the Gallia Academy boys basketball team in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The visiting Blue Devils (9-9, 6-8 OVC) had their 3-game winning streak come to a quick halt as the Dragons (16-4, 13-1) stormed out to a quick 7-0 lead en route to a 17-10 first quarter advantage.

FHS extended its first half lead out to as much as 27-14 before completing a 12-7 second period run that pushed the halftime cushion out to 29-17.

The Blue and White were never closer as the hosts made a 12-5 run to start the third for a 41-22 edge, but GAHS countered with a small 5-4 spurt to close the deficit down to 45-27 headed into the finale.

The Green and White closed regulation with a 20-10 run and took their largest lead of the night with the 28-point outcome. Fairland also claimed a season sweep with a 69-48 decision in Centenary back on Jan. 12.

The Dragons outrebounded the guests by a sizable 34-23 overall margin, including a 9-6 edge on the offensive glass. Gallia Academy also committed 14 of the 27 turnovers in the game as well.

The Blue Devils made 13-of-45 field goal attempts for 29 percent, including a 1-of-12 effort from 3-point range for eight percent. GAHS also netted 10-of-16 free throw attempts for 63 percent.

Isaac Clary led Gallia Academy with 15 points and eight rebounds, followed by Brody Fellure and Cooper Davis with respective tallies of six and five markers. Kenyon Franklin also chipped in four points, while Connor Walter added three points.

Carson Call and Drake Phillips completed the scoring with two points each. Phillips also led the guests with a team-high two steals.

The Dragons made 24-of-49 shot attempts for 49 percent, including a 10-of-21 effort from behind the arc for 48 percent. FHS was also 7-of-10 at the charity stripe for 70 percent.

Clayton Thomas paced Fairland with 15 points and Zander Schmidt was next with 14 points, followed by Aiden Porter and Jacob Polcyn with respective efforts of 10 and nine points.

Nate Thacker contributed eight markers, while Will Davis and Chase Allen respectively added four and three points. J.D. Thacker completed the winning mark with two points.

Gallia Academy returns to action Thursday when it travels to Hillsboro for a Division II sectional tournament contest at 7 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.