Rebels fall to Belpre, Fed Hock

About as rough indoors as the weather outside.

The South Gallia boys basketball team dropped a pair of Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contests this weekend after dropping a 66-63 decision at Belpre on Friday before suffering a 67-56 setback to visiting Federal Hocking a mere 24 hours later.

The Rebels (9-8, 3-6 TVC Hocking) appeared focused for their first contest in six days as the Red and Gold stormed out to leads of 23-12 and 37-25 through each of the first two quarters of play at BHS.

The host Golden Eagles (12-8, 7-4), however, countered with a 2-for-1 effort in the third quarter as a 22-11 surge closed the Belpre deficit down to 48-47 entering the finale.

The Orange and Black came up with one more 3-ball and one more free throw down the stretch run as part of a 19-15 run to close regulation, wrapping up the come-from-behind 3-point outcome.

The Red and Gold netted 24 total field goals — including five trifectas — and also went 10-of-16 at the free throw line for 63 percent.

Jaxxin Mabe led SGHS with a game-high 28 points, with 15 of those coming in the second half. Brayden Hammond was next with 15 points, while Layne Ours and Tristan Saber respectively added 13 and five markers. Andrew Small completed the tally with two points.

Belpre made 22 total field goals — including a half-dozen 3-pointers — and also sank 16-of-24 charity tosses for 67 percent.

Evan Wells paced BHS with 19 points, followed by Connor Baker with 10 points and Tyce Church with nine markers. Jordan Harrington was next with eight points, while Ashton Yeater chipped in seven points.

Brady Shriver contributed five points, with Cody Daugherty and Dylan Cox both adding three markers apiece. Tucker Liston completed the scoring with two points.

The Rebels weren’t as fortunate at the start of their contest against Federal Hocking as the visiting Lancers received 11 points from Wes Carpenter while building a 26-14 first quarter advantage.

SGHS — behind six points from Ours — made a 13-9 second period push and managed to whittle the lead down to 35-27 headed into the intermission.

South Gallia was never closer than two possessions the rest of the way as the Lancers (13-3, 8-1) made an 18-13 third quarter run and extended their cushion out to 53-40 headed into the fourth.

Mabe poured in eight points down the stretch as the hosts ended regulation with a 16-14 run to wrap up the 11-point outcome.

SGHS made 23 total field goals — including three 3-pointers — and also went 7-of-11 at the free throw line for 64 percent.

Hammond — who had at least four points in each quarter — led the Rebels with a game-high 19 points, followed by Ours with 18 points and Mabe with a dozen markers. Blaik Saunders was next with five points, while Saber completed the tally with two points.

FHHS netted 26 total field goals — including five trifectas — and also went 10-of-16 at the free throw line for 63 percent.

Carpenter paced the Lancers with 17 points and Hunter Smith was next with 13 points, followed by Nathaniel Massie and Elijah Lucas with 12 markers apiece.

Lane Smith chipped in eight points, while Mitchell Roush and Collin Jarvis respectively completed the winning mark with three and two points.

South Gallia was at Southern Monday and hosts Waterford Thursday as part of a pair of TVC Hocking contests. The Rebels also host Sciotoville East on Wednesday in a Division IV sectional tournament game.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

