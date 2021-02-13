Vikings rally past RV, 62-50

BIDWELL, Ohio — It wasn’t that the Raiders ran out of gas down the stretch.

The Vikings just had more fuel left in their tank.

Visiting Vinton County made 7-of-8 field goal attempts as part of a 26-13 fourth quarter surge Friday night that resulted in a 62-50 come-from-behind victory over the River Valley boys basketball team in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Gallia County.

The Raiders (8-5, 3-4 TVC Ohio) battled through two ties and three lead changes to secure a slim 13-10 first quarter lead, then the hosts extended that cushion out to as many as 14 points and never relinquished that edge until early in the finale.

The Vikings (11-5, 8-1) — who struggled through 33 percent shooting for three quarters — ultimately found themselves in a 44-38 hole with 7:12 left in regulation, but the Maroon and Gray countered with a 12-0 surge over the next 2:53 and turned a 6-point deficit into a 50-44 advantage with 4:18 remaining.

RVHS was never closer than five points the rest of the way as the guests closed the final 4:02 of play with a 12-6 run to complete the 12-point outcome.

The game was much more competitive the second time around, although the Vikings did manage to complete the season sweep after posting an 85-41 decision in McArthur back on Dec. 15, 2020.

Neither team led by more than three points in the opening frame as the Silver and Black built that 13-10 edge, then the hosts netted half of their first 12 shot attempts in the second canto while establishing a 27-13 advantage with 1:54 left in the half.

VCHS — which went 4:26 without a single point in the second — retaliated with a quick 7-1 charge to close the half out and entered the break facing a 28-20 deficit.

Vinton County trimmed the lead down to 30-28 midway through the third canto, but the Jordan Lambert capped a quick 5-0 run with a free throw that extended the advantage back out to 35-28 with 2:02 remaining.

Montgomery, however, capped an 8-2 Viking push with a basket that trimmed the deficit down to 37-36 as both squads entered the final frame.

Lambert scored five points as part of a 7-2 run out of the fourth quarter gates, allowing RVHS to again build a 44-38 lead with 7:12 left in regulation.

The Vikings produced four quick points over the next 40 seconds to close back to within 44-42, then Eli Radabaugh reeled off seven straight points — including the eventual permanent lead bucket at 5:04 — in helping the guests build a 50-44 edge with 4:18 remaining.

A Kade Alderman free throw at the 4:02 mark ended a 3-plus minute scoreless drought, and Lambert again trimmed the deficit down to five points (52-47) with a pair of free throws at the 3:10 mark.

Vinton County answered with 10 consecutive points — including makes on all six free throw attempts — and also took its largest lead of the night at 62-47 following a pair of Luke Montgomery free throws with 44.7 seconds left.

Jance Lambert added a trifecta with 36 seconds remaining to wrap up the 12-point outcome.

Vinton County outrebounded the hosts by a 33-30 overall margin, including a slim 11-10 edge on the offensive glass. The guests also committed only nine of 22 turnovers in the contest.

The Raiders made 20-of-50 field goal attempts for 40 percent, including a 3-of-15 effort from behind the arc for 20 percent. The hosts also went 7-of-15 at the free throw line for 47 percent.

Jordan Lambert led RVHS with a double-double effort of 26 points and 11 rebounds, both of which were game-highs. Alderman and Mason Rhodes were next with seven points apiece, while Jance Lambert added six markers.

Dylan Fulks and Chase Barber completed the scoring with two points each. Alderman and Jance Lambert also respectively hauled in seven and four caroms in the setback.

The Vikings netted 21-of-51 shot attempts for 41 percent, including a 5-of-19 effort from 3-point territory for 26 percent. The guests also sank 15-of-24 charity tosses for 63 percent.

Layne Karr led a balanced VCHS scoring attack with 17 points, followed by Montgomery with 15 points and Radabaugh with 13 markers. Brayden Davidson also chipped in 12 points.

Brock Hamon and Asa Davidson were next with two points each, while Boomer Herrold completed the winning mark with one point.

Montgomery led the guests with eight rebounds, while Radabaugh and Brayden Davidson each hauled in seven caroms.

River Valley honored seniors Jordan Lambert, Dylan Fulks and Chase Barber before the game as part of Senior Night festivities.

