Lady Marauders rally past Nelsonville-York, 52-49

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — A comeback win, and some history made in the process.

The Meigs girls basketball team rallied from a nine-point deficit for a 52-49 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Nelsonville-York on Tuesday at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, with MHS junior Mallory Hawley surpassing the 1,000-point mark for her career with 56 seconds left in regulation.

Hawley — the sixth Lady Marauder to reach quadruple digits, joining Amber Vining, Sammy Pierce, Catie Wolfe, Morgan Howard and Kassidy Betzing — needed 31 points at the start of the evening, and finished with a game-high 32.

“I’ve always wanted this since my freshman year,” Hawley said. “To get it as a junior, that’s really nice. My team, they do it all for me, they help out with everything. It was great to get the win and get my 1,000th.”

Hawley’s 1,000th career point came at the free throw line with 56 seconds left, giving Meigs (9-10, 5-7 TVC Ohio) a 51-47 lead. She then hit another free throw with 25 seconds to play, making the margin five points. The Lady Buckeyes (5-15, 3-7) hit a two-pointer with two seconds left, but couldn’t get the ball back and fell 52-49.

Meigs led just twice in the first half, 2-0 at the start of the game, and 17-16 3:10 into the second period. NYHS was ahead 25-20 at halftime and led by a game-high nine points after an 11-to-7 run over the first 5:00 of the second half.

The Lady Marauders trimmed their deficit to 41-35 by the end of the third, and eventually took the lead for good, at 47-45, on a Rylee Lisle triple off an assist from Hawley with 2:29 left in regulation.

For the game, Meigs outrebounded NYHS 41-to-25, including 18-to-5 on the offensive end. The Maroon and Gold committed 11 turnovers, three fewer than the Lady Buckeyes. The hosts combined for eight assists, six steals and three blocked shots, while the Orange and Brown collected 11 assists, eight rejections and four steals.

Meigs shot 14-of-54 (27.8 percent) from the field, including 4-of-17 (23.5 percent) from deep, while NYHS made 20-of-50 (40 percent) field goal attempts, including 7-of-17 (41.2 percent) three-point tries. At the foul line, MHS was 20-of-27 (74.1 percent) and Nelsonville-York made 2-of-6 (33.3 percent).

Hawley’s 32 points came on five two-pointers, a pair of trifectas, and a 14-for-17 performance at the charity stripe. The newest member of the 1,000-point club also pulled in a team-best 11 rebounds, picked up three assists, and led the team’s defense with two steals and two blocks.

Jerrica Smith scored seven points for the Maroon and Gold, Andrea Mahr added five points, while Delana Wright chipped in with four points and 10 rebounds. Lisle contributed three points and three assists to the winning cause, while Hannah Durst came up with one marker.

Airah Lavy and Alivia Speelman led the guests with 19 and 16 points respectively, with Speelman connecting on four trifectas, while earning team-highs of six rebounds and three assists. Cayleigh Dupler and Brooklyn Richards both scored five points for the guests, while Ashleigh Cantrell and Kaina Hernandez tallied two apiece.

Speelman led the Lady Buckeye defense with two steals and two blocks.

This gives Meigs the season sweep Nelsonville-York, as the Lady Marauders won 42-32 on Dec. 17 in Athens County.

The Lady Marauders will be back on their home court on Friday against Chillicothe.

Members of the Meigs girls basketball team present Mallory Hawley with a game ball after surpassing 1,000 career points, during the Lady Marauders’ 52-49 victoy on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/02/web1_2.11-MHS-Team.jpg Members of the Meigs girls basketball team present Mallory Hawley with a game ball after surpassing 1,000 career points, during the Lady Marauders’ 52-49 victoy on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports MHS junior Mallory Hawley puts up a shot in traffic, during the Lady Marauders’ 52-49 victory on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/02/web1_2.11-MHS-Hawley.jpg MHS junior Mallory Hawley puts up a shot in traffic, during the Lady Marauders’ 52-49 victory on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports MHS freshman Delana Wright (11) fires a long-range shot, during the Lady Marauders’ three-point win on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/02/web1_2.11-wo-MHS-Wright.jpg MHS freshman Delana Wright (11) fires a long-range shot, during the Lady Marauders’ three-point win on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs freshman Andrea Mahr (left) drives past a NYHS defender, during the Lady Marauders’ three-point win on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/02/web1_2.11-wo-MHS-Mahr.jpg Meigs freshman Andrea Mahr (left) drives past a NYHS defender, during the Lady Marauders’ three-point win on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs sophomore Rylee Lisle (right) passes to Mallory Hawley (32) in the low post, during the Lady Marauders’ 52-49 victory on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/02/web1_2.11-wo-MHS-Lisle.jpg Meigs sophomore Rylee Lisle (right) passes to Mallory Hawley (32) in the low post, during the Lady Marauders’ 52-49 victory on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

Mallory Hawley joins MHS 1,000-point club