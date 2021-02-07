RedStorm women roll past Carlow

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — All teams — even those riding a long winning streak — can use the kind of game where everybody gets to play and everybody gets a chance to score.

For the University of Rio Grande, that’s exactly what Saturday afternoon’s meeting with Carlow University turned into.

The RedStorm shook off a slow start before dropping the hammer on the outmanned Celtics and cruising to a 94-53 victory at the Newt Oliver Arena.

Rio Grande improved to 14-7 with its seventh consecutive victory.

Carlow fell to 2-4 with the loss.

The Celtics, who began the season with 19 players on the roster, dressed only 10 players after the remaining nine opted out of finishing the season over COVID-19 concerns.

Head coach Albert DeSalvo’s team opened the season in late October, played another game one week later and then didn’t play again until Jan. 30. The nine opt-outs came after the first two games.

Still, the Celtics hung tough early and even had a 14-13 lead after Keagan Brownlee hit one of two free throw attempts with 2:15 left in the opening quarter.

But Rio Grande responded with a 25-4 run over a span of 8:02, bridging the end of the first stanza and nearly the first six minutes of the second period, to open up a 38-18 cushion after a bucket by freshman Jocelyn Abraham (Exchange, WV) with 4:13 remaining in the half.

Carlow cut the deficit to 13 points on two occasions before the intermission, but got no closer the rest of the way.

In fact, Rio Grande sealed the rout by outscoring the Celtics, 32-12, in the third quarter for a 76-40 advantage heading to the final period.

The RedStorm’s largest lead of the game can in its final margin of victory.

All 12 players who dressed for Rio Grande played and all but one scored.

Junior Avery Harper (Seaman, OH) led a trio of double-digit scorers for the RedStorm with 18 points, while sophomores Lexi Woods (Waverly, OH) and Regan Willingham (Ashville, OH) netted 11 points each. Woods also had 10 rebounds and four steals.

Abraham grabbed a game-best 11 rebounds in the winning effort, while Willingham and sophomore Mickale Bates (Pickerington, OH) had four assists each.

Rio Grande finished with 23 assists as a team and finished 33-for-61 from the field overall (54.1%).

The RedStorm also enjoyed a whopping 56-27 edge in rebounding, helping to offset 26 turnovers.

Carlow shot just 17.6 percent from the floor in the second half (6-for-34) and just 21.9 percent (14-for-64) for the game.

The Celtics also hit just eight of their 41 three-point attempts and committed 18 turnovers of their own.

Angelica Orozco had a game-high 20 points and five steals in a losing cause, while Caitlyn Trombley and Brownlee finished with 10 points apiece. Trombley also pulled down five rebounds and Brownlee handed out three assists.

Rio Grande, which has now won 13 of 15 games since a 1-5 start, will return to action next Saturday when it hosts Ohio Christian University.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

