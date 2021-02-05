Lady Tornadoes fall to Federal Hocking, 56-33

RACINE, Ohio — Fast break opportunities and second chances, a winning combination for the Lady Lancers.

The Southern girls basketball team dropped a 56-33 decision to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Federal Hocking on Thursday in Meigs County, with the Lady Lancers collecting 28 offensive rebounds and 18 steals.

Southern (0-17, 0-12 TVC Hocking) — which also fell to Federal Hocking (13-5, 6-5) by a 64-28 tally on Jan. 4 in Stewart — never led on Thursday, with FHHS scoring 18 of the first 20 points. The Lady Tornadoes closed the first quarter with a 7-to-5 spurt, and trailed 23-9.

The Lady Lancers held SHS without a field goal in the second period, going on a 16-to-2 run for a 39-11 halftime lead.

FHHS began the second half with a 9-to-5 run for its largest lead of the night, at 48-16. Southern outscored the guests 7-to-1 over the final three minutes of the third quarter, and headed into the finale down 49-23.

The Purple and Gold closed the 56-33 setback with a 10-to-7 fourth quarter run.

For the game, the Lady Lancers earned a 45-to-31 rebounding advantage, including 28-to-11 on the offensive end. Southern committed 35 turnovers, while FHHS gave the ball away 17 times. The hosts combined for eight rejections, six assists and six steals, while the Maroon and Gold claimed six assists and one rejection to go with their 18 steals.

Southern made 11-of-38 (28.9 percent) field goal attempts, including 4-of-15 (26.7 percent) three-point tries, while Federal Hocking was 17-of-69 (24.6 percent) from the field, including 5-of-16 (31.3 percent) from deep. At the foul line, SHS sank 7-of-18 (38.9 percent) and FHHS hit 17-of-30 (56.7 percent).

Kass Chaney led the Purple and Gold with nine points, making a team-best two triples. Lila Cooper and Michelle Adkins scored five points apiece, with Cooper grabbing a team-high 12 rebounds. Kayla Evans contributed four points and two assists to the Lady Tornado cause, Kelly Shaver and Emilee Barber added three points apiece, while Lauren Smith and Hannah Smith both chipped in with two points.

Leading SHS on defense, Cooper recorded five blocks and two steals, while Chaney had two steals and two blocks.

For Federal Hocking, Paige Tolson scored a game-best 20 points and added a team-highs of five steals and two assists. Brennah Jarvis was next with nine points, followed by Regan Jeffers and Alexis Smith with six each. Kylie Tabler scored five for the guests, Ava Tate added four, Bella McVey tallied three, and Kyndal Snedden marked two points. Makynlee Baker rounded out the winning total with one point, to go with a game-high 14 rebounds and the team’s lone rejection.

The Lady Tornadoes played the first 10 seconds of the contest with four players on the court in memory of Jordan Hardwick on senior night.

Next, Southern hosts Meigs in non-league play on Saturday at 1:15 p.m.

