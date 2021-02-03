Lady Raiders sweep Meigs, 58-27

BIDWELL, Ohio — A night to remember.

Senior Hannah Jacks became the fifth player in River Valley girls basketball history to eclipse the 1,000-point plateau in a career Monday night during a 58-27 victory over visiting Meigs in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Gallia County.

Jacks became the school’s eighth all-time quadruple-digit scorer — including boys basketball as well — early in the third quarter after converting a short runner on the right side of the hoop. The game was stopped to acknowledge the accomplishment, and the host Lady Raiders (10-7, 5-4 TVC Ohio) ultimately never let up from there.

RVHS stormed out to a 14-1 first quarter advantage and used a 12-7 push in the second frame to build a comfortable 26-8 cushion at the break.

Jacks — who ended the night with a game-high 29 points — helped spark a 25-10 third quarter surge with her historic basket and ultimately allowed the Silver and Black to establish a 51-18 edge entering the finale.

The Lady Marauders (6-8) did close out regulation with a 9-7 spurt to complete the 31-point outcome.

RVHS also claimed a season sweep of the Maroon and Gold after posting a 75-54 win back on Dec. 21, 2020, in Rocksprings.

Meigs outrebounded the hosts by a 32-28 overall margin, including a 13-12 edge on the offensive glass. MHS also committed 33 of the 47 turnovers in the contest.

River Valley made 23-of-55 field goal attempts for 42 percent, including an 8-of-17 effort from behind the arc for 47 percent. The hosts were also 4-of-9 at the free throw line for 44 percent.

Jacks — who joins Amber Staton, Sarah Ward, Brooke Marcum and Cady Gilmore on the 1K list for Lady Raiders — posted a well-rounded evening of 13 steals, six assists and five rebounds to go along with her 29-point performance.

Sierra Somerville was next with 12 points, followed by Lauren Twyman with 10 points and Brooklin Clonch with three markers. Morrisa Barcus and Zoe Milliron completed the winning tally with two points apiece.

Meigs netted 9-of-45 shot attempts for 20 percent, including a 1-of-15 performance from 3-point range for seven percent. The guests also went 8-of-13 at the charity stripe for 62 percent.

Mallory Hawley paced MHS with 11 points and eight rebounds. Delana Wright was next with eight points, while Charlotte Hysell, Rylee Lisle and Jerrica Smith wrapped things up with two points each.

It’s the first time in RVHS history that both a girl and a boy reached the 1,000-point plateau in the same winter season. Senior Jordan Lambert became the third boy in school history to accomplish the feat earlier this season at Vinton County.

River Valley travels to Wellston on Thursday for a TVC Ohio contest at 7 p.m.

Meigs will host Athens on Thursday in a TVC Ohio matchup at 7 p.m.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

