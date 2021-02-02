Lady Eagles double-up Southern, 52-26

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — Same result, just a little closer than the first time.

The Eastern girls basketball team — which topped Southern 61-12 on Dec. 21 in Racine — defeated the Lady Tornadoes again in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division action on Monday at ‘the Nest’, this time by a 52-26 count.

Eastern (4-14, 3-7 TVC Hocking) jumped out to a 15-4 lead a quarter into play, hitting 7-of-13 field goal attempts in the first eight minutes. EHS outscored Southern (0-16, 0-11) 13-to-9 in the second period and headed into halftime on top 28-13.

Each team scored eight points in the third quarter, making the hosts’ lead 36-21 with eight minutes to play. Eastern capped off the 52-26 victory with a 16-to-5 finale.

For the game, the Lady Eagles shot 23-of-59 (39.0 percent) from the field, including 1-of-11 (9.1 percent) from beyond the arc, while SHS made 9-of-30 (30 percent) field goal attempts, including 1-of-5 (20 percent) three-point tries. At the foul line, Eastern hit 5-of-10 (50 percent) and Southern made 7-of-12 (58.3 percent). The hosts committed 14 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Lady Tornadoes.

All-9 Lady Eagles scored in the win, led by Sydney Reynolds with 15 points. Kennadi Rockhold hit the team’s lone three-pointer and finished with 11 points. Hope Reed and Erica Durst both scored six for EHS, Jennifer Parker and Whitney Durst added four points each, while Juli Durst, Brielle Newland and Ella Carleton came up with two apiece.

Kass Chaney hit the guests’ only triple on her way to a team-best 11 points. Kayla Evans was next with eight points, followed by Lauren Smith with three. Emilee Barber and Lila Cooper rounded out the guests’ total with two points each.

Next, Eastern welcomes Meigs on Wednesday, and Southern hosts Federal Hocking on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

