Girls basketball postseason set

The sectional tournament brackets for girls basketball were released by the Ohio High School Athletic Association on Sunday, with action for teams in the Ohio Valley Publishing area set to begin on Feb. 13.

Eastern — the lone local team in Division III — kicks things off on Feb. 13, as the 26th seeded Lady Eagles (3-14) head to Frankfort to play seventh seeded Adena (13-2) in a sectional semifinal.

There are two more semifinals set for Feb. 15, with Gallia Academy (5-7) — seeded 15th in Division II — hosting 18th seeded Athens (2-15), and Southern (0-15) — the 19th seed in Division IV — visiting 14th seeded Ironton St. Joseph (3-12).

Also in D-2, River Valley and Meigs are scheduled for sectional finals on Feb. 18, with the 11th seeded Lady Raiders (9-6) at No. 6-seed Greenfield McClain (13-3) and 12th seeded Meigs (8-7) at No. 5-seed Fairfield Union (7-1).

On Feb. 20, the No. 8-seed South Gallia (9-8) will play host to ninth seeded Green (6-2) in the Division IV sectional championship.

All games are scheduled to for a 7 p.m. tip.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

