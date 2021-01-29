Marshall releases 2021 football schedule

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Good news for Charles Huff as he begins his tenure as the 30th head football coach in the Marshall University record books.

Historically, the 2021 gridiron schedule — which was released Wednesday — is a favorable one.

The Thundering Herd will have an even slate of six home and six away games this upcoming the fall, their first under Huff — who replaces Doc Holliday after 11 seasons at the helm.

Huff — who has 17 years of coaching experience at both the NFL and major college levels — inherits a program coming off of three straight losses to end a 7-3 campaign that included setbacks in both the Conference USA championship and the Camellia Bowl.

Marshall opens the 2021 campaign on the road at Navy on Sept. 4, then makes its home debut on the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks when it welcomes North Carolina Central. Both of those non-conference contests will be first-ever meetings between the programs.

From there, the 2021 slate gets a little trickier as MU hosts East Carolina on Sept. 18 before completing the non-league portion of the schedule on Sept. 25 when the Herd travels to Appalachian State. The Pirates own a 10-5 edge in the all-time series, while the Mountaineers have a 14-8 all-time lead against the Green and White.

Only ASU had a winning record last year of the four non-conference opponents, and Marshall defeated the Mountaineers last fall by a 17-7 count. Both ECU and the Midshipmen endured 3-win campaigns last fall, while N.C. Central did not have a 2020 football season.

The CUSA campaign starts on Oct. 2 when MU travels to Murfreesboro for a matchup with Middle Tennessee State, then takes on Old Dominion a week later in its first league game at home. The Herd follows that up by going to North Texas on Oct. 16 before reaching the first bye week of the schedule.

Marshall hosts Florida International on Oct. 30 before heading to Boca Raton a week later to take on Florida Atlantic. MU returns home on Nov. 13 to face Alabama-Birmingham in a rematch of the 2020 CUSA championship contest.

Marshall makes its final regular season road trip on Nov. 20 when it heads to Charlotte, then comes home for the regular season finale on Nov. 27 when it welcomes Western Kentucky.

The Thundering Herd owns an all-time winning record against all eight of its scheduled conference opponents this season.

The kickoff time for any of these dozen contests has yet to be released.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

