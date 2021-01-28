Tornadoes fall at Federal Hocking, 94-67

STEWART, Ohio — Points aplenty, but not the way the Tornadoes had hoped.

The Southern boys basketball team posted its second-highest offensive output of the season on Wednesday night, but host Federal Hocking built a 30-13 first quarter lead and ultimately never looked back during a 94-67 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division victory in Athens County.

The visiting Tornadoes (2-11, 1-7 TVC Hocking) were bombarded at the start as the Lancers (8-2, 4-1) received 13 first quarter points from Hunter Smith and had six different players score while building a 17-point cushion through eight minutes of play.

Isaac McCarty nailed two trifectas for SHS in the second frame as both teams traded 15 points apiece, allowing the Maroon and Gold to take a 45-28 advantage into the break.

The Purple and Gold had five different players score in the third quarter — led by Arrow Drummer with six points — but FHHS won the canto with a 27-22 run that pushed the lead out to 72-50 headed into the finale.

Tyler Rogers scored eight points as part of a 22-17 run to close regulation, allowing the hosts to wrap up the 27-point outcome.

Southern made 28 total field goals — including four 3-pointers — and also went 7-of-12 at the free throw line for 58 percent.

Aiden Hill and Landon Rose paced the guests with 13 points apiece, followed by Drummer with 10 points and Cade Anderson with seven markers.

McCarty and Ryan Laudermilt were next with six points each, while Cruz Brinager and Chase Bailey respectively added five and four points.

Tanner Lisle and Damien Miller completed the SHS tally with two points and one point, respectively.

Federal Hocking sank 39 total field goals — including eight trifectas — and also went 8-of-14 at the charity stripe for 57 percent.

Smith led the hosts with a game-high 32 points, followed by Nathaniel Massie with 19 points and Rogers with 13 markers. Elijah Lucas and Collin Jarvis respectively added 10 and nine points as well.

Lane Smith was next with seven points, while Wes Carpenter completed the winning tally with four points.

Southern hosts Trimble on Friday night in a TVC Hocking contest at 7 p.m.

