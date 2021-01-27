Spartans outlast Meigs, 50-38

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Not as much fun the second time around.

Visiting Alexander made a pivotal 18-9 second quarter surge and ultimately never looked back on Tuesday night during a 50-38 victory over the Meigs boys basketball team in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

The Marauders (4-7, 3-3 TVC Ohio) received five points from Coulter Cleland as the hosts built a 12-9 first quarter advantage, but the Spartans (5-7, 4-3) hit three trifectas and also got six points from Kyler D’Augustino as part of that 2-for-1 run to close the half with a 27-21 intermission edge.

D’Augustino — who had 15 points at the break — added another seven points in the third frame as AHS made a small 11-9 push to take a 38-30 advantage into the finale.

The Maroon and Gold twice closed to within seven points down the stretch, but Alexander ultimately closed regulation with a 12-8 spurt and completed the 12-point outcome.

The Red and Black also salvaged a season split after dropping a 59-42 decision to MHS back on Dec. 15, 2020, in Albany.

The Marauders made 14 total field goals — including four 3-pointers — and also went 6-of-10 at the free throw line for 60 percent.

Zach Searls led Meigs with 11 points, followed by Andrew Dodson with 10 points and Cleland with nine markers. Wyatt Hoover was next with four points, while Caleb Burnem and Morgan Roberts completed the tally with two points each.

The Spartans made 21 total field goals — including five trifectas — and also netted 4-of-6 charity tosses for 67 percent.

D’Augustino paced the guests with a game-high 28 points, followed by Cam Houpt with seven points and Jeremiah Clark with six markers. Jacob Phillips and Preston Truax completed the winning score with respective efforts of five and four points.

Meigs returns to action Friday when it travels to Athens for a TVC Ohio contest at 7 p.m.

The Marauders also welcome Wellston on Saturday for a league tilt at 7 p.m.

