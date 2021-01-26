Lady Spartans roll past Meigs, 59-32

ALBANY, Ohio — It just got tougher as the night progressed.

The Meigs girls basketball team kept things competitive in the first half of each half, but host Alexander collectively made a 36-15 surge in the second and fourth quarters on Monday night to secure a 59-32 victory in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup at ‘The Alley’ in Athens County.

The visiting Lady Marauders (5-7, 4-5 TVC Ohio) got four first quarter points from Jerrica Smith and trailed just 12-7 through eight minutes of play, but the Lady Spartans (14-2, 9-1) countered with 10 points from Jadyn Mace as part of a 21-11 second quarter surge that resulted in a 33-18 intermission advantage.

Delana Wright poured in six points for MHS in the third stanza, but the Red and Black ultimately won the quarter by a slim 11-10 margin while increasing their cushion out to 44-28 entering the finale.

The Maroon and Gold managed only two baskets down the stretch and Karsyn Raines poured in six points as AHS closed regulation with a 15-4 run to wrap up the 17-point outcome.

Meigs made 13 total field goals — including two 3-pointers — and also went 4-of-5 at the free throw line for 80 percent.

Wright led the guests with eight points, followed by Andrea Mahr and Mallory Hawley with seven markers each. Smith was next with six points, while Rylee Lisle and Maggie Musser completed the scoring with two points apiece.

Alexander netted 23 total field goals — including four trifectas — and also sank 9-of-11 charity tosses for 81 percent.

Mace paced AHS with a game-high 15 points, followed by Marlee Grinstead with 14 points and Raines with eight markers. Kara Meeks and Erin Scurlock respectively added seven and six points as well.

Brooke Casto was next with five points, while Chloe Payne completed the winning mark with four points.

Meigs returns to action Wednesday when it hosts Eastern at approximately 7 p.m.

