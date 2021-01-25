Tornadoes turn back Beallsville, 57-33

RACINE, Ohio — They put the win away a quarter early.

The Southern boys basketball team turned a 10-point halftime lead into a 26-point advantage by the start of the fourth quarter on Saturday in Meigs County, as the Tornadoes breezed to a 57-33 victory over non-conference guest Beallsville.

Southern (2-9) was ahead 13-9 a quarter into play, and outscored the Blue Devils 15-to-9 in the second for a 28-18 lead at the break.

Beallsville was held to just a pair of field goals in the third quarter, as the Tornadoes went on a 21-to-5 run and led 49-23 with eight minutes to play.

The guests outscored SHS 10-to-8 in the fourth quarter and fell 57-33.

For the game, Southern made 25 field goals, three of which came from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Beallsville hit 14 field goals, featuring a quartet of triples. At the foul line, SHS was 4-of-12 (33.3 percent), while the Blue Devils made 1-of-2 (50 percent).

Isaac McCarty led the hosts with 16 points, 11 of which came in the third quarter. Lincoln Rose and Aiden Hill scored 12 points apiece in the win, while Cruz Brinager recorded 10. Cade Anderson was next with four points, followed by Tanner Lisle with two and Arrow Drummer with one.

Adam Baker paced Beallsville with 18 points, 10 of which came in the fourth. Deyton Hughes was next with six points, followed by Kyon Falkenstein with four, Garrett Perkins with three and Tryson English with two.

After hosting Waterford on Tuesday, the Purple and Gold will visit Federal Hocking on Wednesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

