Tomcats sweep Eastern, 72-36

GLOUSTER, Ohio — No upset to be had.

The Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division leading Trimble boys basketball team kept its league record unblemished, defeating Eastern 72-36 on Friday night in Athens County.

The Eagles (0-11, 0-6 TVC Hocking) — who fell to Trimble (10-2, 7-0) by a 57-29 count on Dec. 11 in Meigs County — were down 26-13 a quarter into Friday’s bout.

The Tomcats outscored EHS 37-9 in the middle two quarters combined, leading 44-17 at halftime and 63-22 headed into the finale.

Eastern outscored THS 14-to-9 over the final eight minutes and fell 72-36.

The Eagles shot 14-of-46 (30.3 percent) from the field, including 2-of-11 (18.2 percent) from three-point range, while THS was 30-of-57 (52.6 percent) from the field, including 5-of-14 (35.7 percent) from beyond the arc. At the foul line, EHS was 6-for-8 (75 percent), and Trimble made 7-of-10 (70 percent).

The Tomcats won the rebounding battle by a 32-to-17 tally, including 13-to-5 on the offensive end. The guests combined for seven assists and six steals, while THS picked up 18 assists, 10 steals and one blocked shot.

Leading the Eagles, Trey Hill and Brad Hawk scored eight points apiece, with Hawk grabbing a team-best six rebounds. Bryce Newland scored seven in the setback, while Isaiah Reed posted five points and team-highs of three assists and two steals. Brady Watson came up with four points, while Ethan Short and Owen Johnson finished with two points apiece.

Blake Guffey led Trimble with 18 points, followed by Bryce Downs with 14. Tyler Weber contributed 12 points and seven rebounds to the winning cause, Tucker Dixon added eight points, while Austin Wisor chipped in with six points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Clarence Jones scored four in the win, William Freeborn and Levi Weber marked three each, while Brandon Burdette and Kaden Kempton rounded out the THS total with two points apiece.

Leading the Tomcat defense, Wisor and Downs had three steals apiece.

The Eagles will be back in action on Saturday at Vinton County.

