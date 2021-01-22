Lady Rebels sweep Southern, 68-30

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — If nothing else, the Lady Rebels were just fashionably late to their own party.

Visiting Southern scored the first points of regulation, but the South Gallia girls basketball team netted 10 trifectas and had nine different players reach the scoring column on Thursday night during a 68-30 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division victory on Senior Night in Gallia County.

The host Lady Rebels (8-8, 4-5 TVC Hocking) trailed only 22 seconds throughout regulation and took a permanent lead of 4-2 on a Jessie Rutt basket with 5:19 left in the opening canto.

The Red and Gold ended up scoring 11 consecutive points over a 3-minute span and built an 11-2 edge, but Lila Cooper closed out the first quarter scoring with a bucket at the 3:03 mark — allowing the Lady Tornadoes (0-14, 0-9) to close to within seven points.

After hitting two trifectas in the opening eight minutes, SGHS followed with three more long range bombs from Rutt to close out the half with a 21-8 surge while extending the halftime cushion out to 32-12.

Rutt and Macie Sanders each provided a pair of trifectas in the third stanza as the Lady Rebels went on a 21-5 charge and increased their lead out to 53-17 entering the finale.

The Purple and Gold received six points from Kassidy Chaney during a 15-13 run to close regulation while ultimately wrapping up the 38-point outcome.

South Gallia’s largest lead of the game came at 68-28 after Payton Halley converted a basket with 22 seconds left in regulation.

The game had its fair share of mishaps as both teams combined for 57 turnovers, 32 of which came in the first half. Southern finished the night with 31 turnovers, 18 of which came in the first half. SGHS had 14 miscues in the first half and 26 overall.

The Lady Rebels outrebounded the guests by a 39-36 overall margin, but SHS did manage a 10-9 edge on the offensive boards.

South Gallia made 23-of-52 field goal attempts for 44 percent, including a 10-of-20 effort from behind the arc for 50 percent. The hosts were also 12-of-23 at the free throw line for 52 percent.

Rutt led SGHS with a game-high 22 points and a team-best eight rebounds, followed by Tori Triplett with 11 points and Sanders with nine markers. Bella Cochran and Ryleigh Halley were next with six points each, while Kennedey Lambert and MaKayla Waugh contributed five points apiece.

Payton Halley and Natalie Swain completed the winning tally with two points each. Cochran also hauled in seven boards for the victors.

The Lady Tornadoes made 12-of-52 shot attempts for 23 percent, including a 2-of-18 effort from 3-point range for 11 percent. The guests also went 4-of-8 at the charity stripe for 50 percent.

Chaney paced Southern with nine points, followed by Kayla Evans with eight points and Cooper with five markers to go along with a team-best nine rebounds.

Kelly Shaver chipped in four points and Michelle Adkins added two points, while Lauren Smith completed the scoring with a single point. Evans also grabbed seven boards in the setback.

South Gallia honored seniors Faith Poling, Emily Mandeville, Kennedey Lambert, MaKayla Waugh and Gabby Spurlock before the contest. The Lady Rebels also claimed a season sweep of Southern.

South Gallia returns to action Monday when it travels to Belpre for a TVC Hocking contest at 7 p.m.

Southern travels to Wellston on Monday for a non-conference matchup at 6:30 p.m.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.