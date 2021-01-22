Rio Grande women pummel Pomeroys

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande used a 10-0 first quarter run to shake off a slow start and fuel an eventual 82-51 win over Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, Thursday night, in women’s basketball action at the Newt Oliver Arena.

The RedStorm, who were squaring off with the Pomeroys for the first time ever, upped their record to 9-7 with the victory.

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, which will become a regular on future Rio schedules when it joins the River States Conference in 2021-22, slipped to 0-5 with the loss.

SMWC enjoyed a trio of leads in the game’s first four minutes, including 7-6 after a Sydney Ingram three-pointer with 5:59 left in the first quarter, but Rio Grande reeled off 10 consecutive points over the next 2-1/2 minutes to grab a lead it would never relinquish.

The RedStorm stretched their cushion to 11 points by the end of the opening stanza and to as many as 20 points on two occasions late in the second period before settling on a 17-point edge, 41-24, at the intermission.

Rio built the big lead despite 14 first half turnovers against a team that was forcing the opposition into just 13.8 turnovers per game entering the contest.

The RedStorm overcame their first half sloppiness by shooting just over 51 percent from the floor and out rebounding the Pomeroys, 21-18, over the opening two periods.

SMWC didn’t do much to help its own cause over the same period with an 8-for-28 shooting performance (28.6%) and 17 turnovers of its own.

The Pomeroys got no closer than the 17-point halftime deficit the rest of the way, trailing by 26 points after three quarters and by as many as 33 points, 80-47, after a layup by freshman Caitlyn Brisker (Oak Hill, OH) with 6:34 remaining in the contest.

Ten different players scored in the win for Rio Grande, with sophomore Hailey Jordan’s (Columbus, OH) 17 points leading the way.

Brisker added 13 points, while sophomore Lexi Woods (Waverly, OH) flirted with a triple-double performance by tallying eight points, eight rebounds and a game-best six assists.

Jordan also had five steals, Woods blocked a pair of shots and freshman Aleea Crites (Parkersburg, WV) pulled down a game-high nine rebounds in the winning effort.

The RedStorm finished at 50 percent shooting (33-for-66) for the game, while enjoying a 45-35 edge in rebounding and committing just five second half turnovers.

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods hit just 18 of its 58 field goal attempts (31.0%) and finished with 23 turnovers.

Ingram and Delaney Kendall scored 20 and 13 points, respectively, for the Pomeroys. Both figures represented season-highs.

Avalee Jeffers had six rebounds, Emma Saunders handed out three assists and Allyson Hardiek blocked six shots in a losing cause for SMWC.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Saturday afternoon when it travels to Batavia, Ohio to face the University of Cincinnati-Clermont. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

Rio Grande’s Hailey Jordan battles Saint Mary-of-the-Woods’ Maggie Reimer for a rebound during the first half of Thursday night’s game at the Newt Oliver Arena. Jordan had 17 points and five steals in the RedStorm’s 82-51 victory over the Pomeroys. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/01/web1_1.23-RIO-Jordan.jpg Rio Grande’s Hailey Jordan battles Saint Mary-of-the-Woods’ Maggie Reimer for a rebound during the first half of Thursday night’s game at the Newt Oliver Arena. Jordan had 17 points and five steals in the RedStorm’s 82-51 victory over the Pomeroys. Courtesy|Justyce Stout

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.