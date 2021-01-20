RedStorm men run past Racers

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande jumped to a 13-point lead just 6-1/2 minutes into the game and never looked back, rolling to an 83-61 win over the University of Northwestern Ohio, Tuesday night, in men’s basketball action at the Newt Oliver Arena.

The RedStorm, who won for a fourth straight time, improved to 9-6 with the victory.

UNOH, which had the start of its season delayed until after the start of the new calendar year by COVID-19 restrictions, fell to 0-4 with the loss.

Rio Grande connected on a season-high 18 three-point goals in the win, the most for the program in a single game since tallying 17 trifectas in a 117-114 victory over Point Park University on Jan. 2, 2016.

The RedStorm actually finished with more three-point goals (18) than they had two-pointers (10), while attempting nearly twice as many shots from distance (44) as they did from inside the arc (24).

Sophomore Miki Tadic (Hilversum, The Netherlands), who was coming off a season-low four points in Saturday’s win over Ohio Christian, led the barrage by going 7-for-13 from three-point range and tying for game-high honors with 23 points. He also had a team-high six rebounds.

Tadic scored 12 of Rio’s first 17 points – all on three-pointers – as the RedStorm bolted to a 17-4 advantage with 13:30 left in the opening half.

The lead stood at no less than nine points for the remainder of the half and four times reached as many as 17 points before settling at 14 points, 39-25, by the intermission.

The Racers got no closer than 12 points at any stage of the second half and Rio’s largest lead of 25 points, 80-55, came with 1:34 remaining following a three-pointer by senior Bobby Anderson (Catlettsburg, KY).

In addition to Tadic, Rio Grande had three other double-digit scorers.

Freshman Andrew Shull (Milton, WV) led the trio with 18 points, while sophomore Shiloah Blevins (South Webster, OH) had 15 points and six rebounds of his own to go along with a game-high four steals.

Freshman Caleb Wallis (Jackson, OH) added 10 points and a career-high 10 rebounds in the winning effort.

Nathan Lessing had 23 points in a losing cause to pace UNOH, while Hunter Bode netted 10 points and Jesse Ditto had a game-best seven rebounds.

Cedric Delancy, Jr. and Aaron Hammond handed out four assists each for the Racers, who committed 17 turnovers which led to a 26-6 advantage in points off of turnovers for Rio Grande.

The RedStorm are scheduled to return to action on Saturday afternoon when Asbury University visits for a 3 p.m. tipoff.

Rio Grande’s Miki Tadic watches the flight of one of his seven three-point goals in Tuesday night’s 83-61 win over the University of Northwestern Ohio at the Newt Oliver Arena. Tadic had a game-high 23 points in the victory. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/01/web1_1.21-RIO-Tadic.jpg Rio Grande’s Miki Tadic watches the flight of one of his seven three-point goals in Tuesday night’s 83-61 win over the University of Northwestern Ohio at the Newt Oliver Arena. Tadic had a game-high 23 points in the victory. Courtesy|Justyce Stout

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

