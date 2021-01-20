Spartans rally past Eastern, 50-35

ALBANY, Ohio — The hosts took over after the half.

The Eastern boys basketball team led non-league host Alexander by five points midway through Tuesday’s boys basketball game in Athens County, but the Spartans outscored EHS 35-to-15 after the break for a 50-35 victory.

The teams were tied at 10 eight minutes into play, and the Eagles (0-9) went on a 10-to-5 second quarter run for a 20-15 halftime advantage.

The Spartans (4-6) came out of the half with a 16-to-8 run, and took a 31-28 lead into the finale. AHS then closed the 50-35 victory with a 19-to-7 fourth quarter.

EHS made 16 field goals, including one three-pointer, while sinking both of its free throw attempts in the contest. Alexander — which was 6-of-12 (50 percent) from the foul line — made 21 field goals, including a pair of triples.

Brady Watson led the Eagles with eight points, followed by Bryce Newland and Isaiah Reed with six apiece. Trey Hill scored five points for the guests, Jace Bullington and Brayden O’Brien added four apiece, while Brad Hawk chipped in with two points.

Kyler D’Augustino led Alexander with 22 points, half of which came in the fourth quarter. Jeremiah Clark was next with nine points, followed by Zack Barnhouse with six. T.J. Vogt and Cam Houpt scored four points each for the hosts, Jacob Phillips came up with three points, while Landon Hornsby tallied two.

The Eagles resume Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play on Friday at Trimble.

