Lady Hornets sting Gallia Academy, 71-33

CENTENARY, Ohio — So much for second chances.

The Gallia Academy girls basketball team — which dropped a 67-32 decision at Coal Grove on Dec. 3 — fell to those same Lady Hornets in Ohio Valley Conference play on Monday in Gallia County, this time by a 71-33 count.

The Blue Angels (4-5, 3-4 OVC) trailed 17-8 a quarter into play, and Coal Grove (14-1, 9-1) went on a 27-to-8 run in the second, making the margin 44-16 at halftime.

CGHS added three to its lead with a 12-to-9 third period and headed into the finale on top 56-25. The Lady Hornets sealed the 71-33 victory with a 15-to-8 eight fourth quarter.

For the game, GAHS shot 10-of-57 (17.5 percent) from the field and 12-of-21 (57.1 percent) from the foul line, making one three-pointer. Meanwhile, the guests made 31-of-61 (50.8 percent) field goal attempts, and 7-of-10 (70 percent) free throws, hitting a pair of triples.

GAHS was led by Maddy Petro with 13 points, 10 of which came in the first half. Regan Wilcoxon was next with seven points, followed by Asia Griffin with six and Emma Hammons with three. Chanee Cremeens and Koren Truance rounded out the Blue Angel total with two points apiece.

Addi Dillow led Coal Grove with 36 points, a dozen of which came after the half. Abbey Hicks scored 14 in the win, Kaleigh Murphy added nine, while Elli Holmes, Katie Deeds and Rylee Harmon came up with four each. Kelsey Fraley capped off the winning total with three markers.

The Blue and White will be back on the court at Fairland on Thursday.

