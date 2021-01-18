Lady Rebels hold off Athens, 54-46

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — A successful Saturday.

The South Gallia girls basketball team snapped its three-game skid on Saturday inside its home gymnasium, defeating non-league guest Athens 54-46.

The Lady Rebels (7-7) were ahead 15-13 a quarter into play, but the Lady Bulldogs (1-13) tied it up at 21 headed into halftime.

South Gallia outscored Athens 17-to-13 in the third and 16-to-12 in the finale, sealing the 54-46 victory.

Athens won the rebounding battle by a 41-to-35 clip, including 12-to-10 on the offensive end. SGHS had a dozen turnovers, seven less than AHS. The Lady Rebels combined for 14 steals and eight assists, while the Lady Bulldogs came up with nine assists, six steals and the game’s lone rejection.

South Gallia made 19-of-55 (34.5 percent) field goal attempts, including 2-of-11 (18.2 percent) three-point tries, while Athens was 17-of-54 (31.5 percent) from the field, including 3-of-21 (14.3 percent) from deep. At the free throw line, SGHS made 14-of-22 (63.6 percent) and AHS hit 9-of-15 (60 percent).

Leading South Gallia, Jessie Rutt recorded 16 points, seven steals and three assists, while Tori Triplett had 16 points and eight rebounds. Macie Sanders claimed eight points and three assists in the win, Ryleigh Halley added six points and six boards, while Makayla Waugh scored four. Kennedey Lambert rounded out the winning total with three markers.

Kianna Benton led the guest with 13 points, followed by Haylie Mills with nine and Kesi Federspiel with seven. Bailey Cordray-Davis and Emily Zuber had six points each in the setback, with Zuber pulling in a game-best 13 rebounds. Annika Benton tallied three points for the Green and Gold, M.J. Knapp added two points, while Harper Bennett came up with a game-high five assists. Bennett and Zuber led the AHS defense with two steals each,

After welcoming River Valley for a non-league bout on Monday, South Gallia will resume Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play at home on Thursday against Southern.

By Alex Hawley

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

