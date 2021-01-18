Lady Marauders get past Gallia Academy, 46-33

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Defense and free throw shooting came through when it mattered most.

After having its once 19-point lead cut to 10 just before the midway point of the fourth quarter, the Meigs girls basketball team held non-conference guest Gallia Academy scoreless for over four minutes, hitting 5-of-7 free throws to seal the 46-33 victory.

GAHS (4-4) held leads of 2-0 and 4-3 in the opening minute of the game, but Meigs (6-5) took the edge at 6-4 1:06 into play and never trailed again. Gallia Academy tied it up at six, but the hosts finished the first quarter with a 10-to-2 run for a 16-8 lead.

The Maroon and Gold led by as many as 15 points in the second quarter and settled for a 28-15 halftime advantage.

Meigs was ahead by a game-high 19 points, at 39-20, 6:10 into the second half, and led 41-25 at the end of the third period.

Gallia Academy scored the first six points of the fourth quarter, holding Meigs off the board for the first five minutes of the stanza. The Lady Marauders closed the game with a 5-to-2 run, wrapping up the 46-33 win.

The hosts won the rebounding battle by a 31-to-23 count, including 11-to-8 on the offensive end. Meigs committed 21 turnovers, just three of which came in the first half, while GAHS gave the ball away 23 times in the contest. The Lady Marauders combined for 15 steals, 14 assists and seven blocked shots, while the guests tallied 14 steals, 10 rejections and nine assists.

Meigs made 17-of-50 (34 percent) field goal attempts, including 5-of-14 (35.7 percent) three-point tries, while Gallia Academy shot 9-of-39 (23.1 percent) from the field, including 1-of-7 (14.3 percent) from beyond the arc. At the foul line, MHS made 7-of-11 (63.6 percent) and GAHS was 14-of-18 (77.8 percent).

Mallory Hawley led the Maroon and Gold with 21 points and seven rebounds, to go with team-highs of six steals and four blocks on the defensive end. Rylee Lisle was next with 10 points, as well as three rejections. Andrea Mahr recorded eight points, four steals and three assists in the win, while Jerrica Smith scored seven and earned a team-highs of eight rebounds and four assists.

The Blue Angels were led by Maddy Petro with 10 points and five rebounds, to go with seven steals and two blocked shots. Emma Hammons scored six points and rejected three shots in the setback, while Regan Wilcoxon added five points. Asia Griffin and Preslee Reed scored four apiece, with Griffin grabbing a team-best seven rebounds, and Reed earning a team-high three assists. Koren Truance and Chanee Cremeens rounded out the scoring column for the Blue and White with two points apiece.

After hosting Southern on Monday, Meigs will be back at home on Tuesday against Fairland. The Blue Angels host Coal Grove on Monday, and will return to the court at Fairland on Thursday.

Meigs freshman Andrea Mahr (30) passes to teammate Jerrica Smith (23), in front of GAHS senior Maddy Petro (5), during the Lady Marauders' 13-point victory on Saturday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Gallia Academy senior Maddy Petro (5) shoots a two-pointer over MHS sophomore Rylee Lisle (22), during Meigs' 46-33 win on Saturday in Rocksprings, Ohio. GAHS junior Asia Griffin (2) shoots a layup in front of Meigs sophomore Rylee Lisle (22), during the Lady Marauders' 46-33 win on Saturday in Rocksprings, Ohio. MHS junior Mallory Hawley steals the ball and passes to teammate Jerrica Smith (23), in front of GAHS senior Koren Truance (15), during Saturday's non-conference game at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

