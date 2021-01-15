Belpre rallies past Lady Eagles, 61-46

BELPRE, Ohio — The tide turned at halftime.

The Eastern girls basketball team led host Belpre 29-20 midway through Thursday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division game in Washington County, but the hosts poured in 41 points in the second half for a 61-46 victory.

Belpre (7-7, 4-3 TVC Hocking) led Eastern (3-9, 2-6) by a 13-12 count a quarter into play, with EHS sophomore Sydney Reynolds and BHS sophomore Kaitlen Bush each scoring 11 in the period.

The Green and White got their nine-point halftime lead with 17-to-7 second quarter run, allowing just four field goal attempts in the stanza.

Belpre came out of the break with a 22-to-6 run, however, sinking 10-of-18 field goal attempts in the third for a 42-35 lead with eight minutes to play.

The hosts closed the 61-46 victory with a 19-to-11 fourth quarter, making 8-of-10 field goal attempts, as well as 3-of-7 foul shots.

For the game, Eastern made 12-of-52 (23.1 percent) field goal attempts, including 3-of-12 (25 percent) three-point tries, while Belpre was 25-of-49 (51.0 percent) from the field, including 2-of-9 (22.2 percent) from three-point range. The Green and White were 19-for-24 (79.2 percent) at the charity stripe, while BHS made 9-of-23 (39.1 percent) foul shots.

The visiting Lady Eagles recorded 28 defensive rebounds, and 10 offensive boards, to go with 13 steals and eight assists. EHS turned the ball over 17 times, while Belpre committed 21 turnovers.

Reynolds led the guests with a double-double of 24 points and 14 rebounds. Jennifer Parker tallied 12 points and a team-best four assists, while Juli Durst scored six. Hope Reed had three points for the Green and White, while Kennadi Rockhold came up with one point.

Reed led the EHS defense with four steals, followed by Reynolds and Rockhold with three apiece.

Bush finished with a team-best 22 points for the hosts. Curstin Giffin posted a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds, Halee Williams added 10 points, while Khyleigh Scott scored seven. Rounding out the BHS scoring, Alyssa Hutchinson scored four points and Maddie Garber marked three.

This gives Belpre the season sweep of EHS, with a 60-51 victory on Dec. 7 in Meigs County.

Next, Eastern is set to host Berne Union in non-league play on Tuesday.

