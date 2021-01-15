Lady Lancers outlast South Gallia, 53-48

STEWART, Ohio — It all came down to the finale.

The South Gallia and Federal Hocking girls basketball teams were tied a 40 with eight minutes to go in Thursday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division girls basketball game in Athens County, where the host Lady Lancers wound up with a 53-48 victory.

South Gallia (6-7, 3-6 TVC Hocking) — which defeated FHHS (9-4, 4-4) by a 59-56 tally on Jan. 7 in Mercerville — was ahead 13-11 a quarter into play on Thursday.

The Lady Lancers responded with a 16-to-9 second period, and took a 27-22 lead into halftime.

SGHS came out of the break with an 18-to-13 run, tying the game at 40 headed into the finale.

In the fourth quarter, South Gallia made a trio of two-pointers, as well as 2-of-6 foul shots. However, FHHS closed the door on the 53-48 win, sinking two trifectas, as well as 7-of-8 free throws in the quarter.

For the game, SGHS made 20 field goals, three of which came from beyond the arc, while Federal Hocking sank 19 field goals, including five triples. The guests were 5-of-11 (45.5 percent) at the foul line, where Federal Hocking sank 10-of-16 (62.5 percent).

Macie Sanders was responsible for all-3 Lady Rebel trifectas and led SGHS with 14 points. Ryleigh Halley was next with 13 points, followed by Tori Triplett with 12. Jessie Rutt scored seven in the setback, while Kennedey Lambert came up with two markers.

Paige Tolson led the Maroon and Gold with 22 points, 14 of which came in the second half. Brennah Jarvis was next with eight points, followed by Alexis Smith with seven, and Kylie Tabler with six. Reagan Jeffers and Tiffany Allen rounded out the FHHS total with five points apiece.

Next, the Lady Rebels will be back on their home court against Athens on Saturday.

