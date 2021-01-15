Lady Tomcats sweep Southern, 61-28

GLOUSTER, Ohio — Too much to contain.

The Southern girls basketball team dropped a 61-28 decision to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Trimble on Thursday in Athens County, with a total of 10 Lady Tomcats scoring in the game.

The Lady Tornadoes (0-11, 0-8 TVC Hocking) were held to a single field goal in the opening period, as Trimble (11-2, 8-0) took an 18-2 lead a quarter into play.

A 14-to-6 second quarter gave THS a 32-8 halftime lead. Southern had its best stanza with 11 points in the third, but the hosts scored 16 and led 48-19 with eight minutes to play.

The Lady Tomcats closed out the 61-28 victory with a 13-to-9 fourth quarter.

Kayla Evans led the Purple and Gold with nine points, followed by Kass Chaney with five and Lily Allen with four. Lila Cooper claimed three points for the guests, Kelly Shaver, Emilee Barber and Hannah Smith chipped in with two points each, while Joy Fitch scored one.

Leading the Lady Tomcats, Jayne Six scored 16 points, Emily Young tallied 12, and Briana Orsborne recorded 10. Emma Beha was next with six points, followed by Emily Calentine with five, and Sophia Ives with four. Adelynn Stevens, Ashlynn Hardy, Laikyn Imler and Lydia Beha each scored two points to round out the THS total.

The league-leading Lady Tomcats also topped SHS by a 63-25 count on Dec. 23 in Racine.

Southern is back in action on at home on Saturday against Frontier.

