Wellston wallops Eagles, 61-38

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — Good to be back on the court, regardless of the result.

The Eastern boys basketball team — playing for the first time since Dec. 18 — dropped a 61-38 decision to non-league guest Wellston on Tuesday in Meigs County.

The Eagles (0-6) were held to just two points in the opening period, as the Golden Rockets opened an 11-point advantage eight minutes into play.

Eastern was back within single digits after a bucket in the first 30 seconds of the second period, but WHS answered with a three-pointer with 7:10 left in the half. EHS was never got back to within single digits, and trailed 27-12 at halftime.

The hosts scored four of the first six points in the second half, but Wellston closed the third quarter with a 15-to-2 run for a 44-18 lead.

WHS was up by a game-high 27 points after a free throw 16 seconds into the finale. Eastern outscored the Golden Rockets 20-to-16 over the remainder, and fell 61-38.

For the game, Eastern made 15 field goals, four of which came from three-point range. Meanwhile, Wellston connected on 26 field goal tries, including five three-point attempts. At the foul line, EHS made 4-of-6 (66.7 percent), while WHS sank 4-of-8 (50 percent).

Jace Bullington led the Eagles with 11 points on five field goals. Matthew Blanchard was next with eight points, followed by Bryce Newland with five, and Brad Hawk with four. Trey Hill and Owen Johnson scored three points apiece for the hosts, while Brayden O’Brien and Brady Watson both came up with two points.

Wellston was led by Hunter Smith with 14 points on seven field goals. Gunnar Harnon and R.J. Kemp scored 10 each, while Garrett Brown and Jarrod Wilbur tallied six apiece for the guests. Eston Riley was next with five points, followed by Chase Ingalls and Evan Brown with four each. Cyan Ervin rounded out the Golden Rocket total with two markers.

After a trip to South Gallia on Wednesday, Eastern will visit Southern on Friday.

Eastern junior Isaiah Reed (24) shoots a two-pointer over a Wellston defender, during the Golden Rockets' 61-38 victory on Tuesday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Eastern junior Bryce Newland (4) shoots over Wellston's Gunnar Harnon (11), during Tuesday's non-league game in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Eastern sophomore Jace Bullington intercepts a Golden Rocket pass, during Wellston's 61-38 victory on Tuesday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Eastern senior Matthew Blanchard brings the ball across midcourt, during Tuesday's non-league game in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

Alex Hawley|OVP Sports