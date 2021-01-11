RedStorm rolls past Carlow

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande built a 22-point first half lead and never looked back, cruising to a 96-72 win over Carlow University, Saturday afternoon, in men’s basketball action at the Newt Oliver Arena.

Freshman Andrew Shull (Milton, WV) equaled a career-best with 27 points to pace the RedStorm, who snapped a two-game losing slide and improved to 6-6 with the win.

Carlow dropped to 0-2 with the loss, its 58th in 59 outings dating back to the 2018-19 season.

Rio Grande shot 62.5 percent in the opening half (20-for-32) en route to a 46-24 lead after an offensive rebound and stickback by sophomore Taylor Mack (Akron, OH) with 1:53 left before the intermission.

The RedStorm settled for a 20-point lead at the half before extending their advantage to 26 points, 63-37, following a conventional three-point play by freshman Reedetris Richardson (Atlanta, GA) with 15:29 remaining in the contest.

Carlow responded by scoring 15 of the game’s next 19 points and closing the gap to 15 points, 67-52, after a three-pointer by Tyler Roscoe with 11:03 left to play, but Rio countered with a 13-6 run of its own over the next 2:15 – capped by a three-pointer by Shull – to regain an 80-58 cushion.

The RedStorm led by no less than 20 points the rest of the way, with their largest cushion of 28 points coming at 90-62 following a layup by Mack with 4:12 remaining.

Rio finished 38-for-66 from the floor overall (57.6%) and 11-for-28 from three-point range (39.3%) in the winning effort.

Shull went 11-for-17 overall and 5-for-7 from distance to equal his single-game scoring high established exactly one week earlier in a loss at Asbury.

The RedStorm also got 23 points from sophomore Miki Tadic (Hilversum, The Netherlands), while fellow sophomore Shiloah Blevins (South Webster, OH) had 18 points to go along with 10 rebounds.

Mack added a game- and season-high 12 rebounds for Rio, which also enjoyed a whopping 42-25 edge in rebounding, while freshman Caleb Wallis (Jackson, OH) had six assists and a pair of steals.

Roscoe led Carlow with a career-high 21 points, while Marcus Millien finished with 13 points and a team-high seven rebounds and Michael Truong added 10 points.

Eric Truong handed out four assists in a losing cause for the Celtics, who finished 25-for-61 overall (41.0%) and 11-for-27 from beyond the three-point arc (40.7%).

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Wednesday night when it travels to Pippa Passes, Ky. to face Alice Lloyd College.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Rio Grande’s Kam Harris tries to work past Carlow’s Swade Redman during the second half of Saturday afternoon’s game at the Newt Oliver Arena. The RedStorm snapped a two-game losing streak with a 96-72 rout of the Celtics. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/01/web1_1.12-RIO-KHarris.jpg Rio Grande’s Kam Harris tries to work past Carlow’s Swade Redman during the second half of Saturday afternoon’s game at the Newt Oliver Arena. The RedStorm snapped a two-game losing streak with a 96-72 rout of the Celtics. Courtesy|Gwen Rose

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.