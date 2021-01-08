River Valley rolls past Lady Buckeyes, 48-30

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Finishing what they started.

The River Valley girls basketball team stormed out to a 10-3 first quarter lead and never looked back Thursday night during a 48-30 victory over host Nelsonville-York in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Athens County.

The visiting Lady Raiders (6-4, 4-1 TVC Ohio) received eight points from Hannah Jacks in the opening stanza, but the Lady Buckeyes countered with seven points from Kalina Hernandez as part of a small 9-7 second quarter push to close to within 17-12 at the break.

Jacks and Alina Speelman poured in six points apiece for their respective teams in the third frame as RVHS made a 12-10 run and extended the lead out to 29-22 entering the finale.

Jacks poured in 10 points and Lauren Twyman added five markers during a 19-8 fourth quarter surge that wrapped up the 18-point triumph.

The Lady Raiders netted 20 total field goals — including four 3-pointers — and also went 4-of-7 at the free throw line for 57 percent.

Jacks led the guests with a game-high 26 points, followed by Twyman with 13 points and Sierra Somerville with seven markers. Zoe Milliron completed the winning tally with two points.

NYHS made 11 total field goals — including two trifectas — and also went 6-of-12 at the charity stripe for 50 percent.

Hernandez paced the hosts with 11 points, with Speelman and Airah Lang respectively adding eight and six markers. Ashleigh Cantrell and Cayleigh Dupler also scored three and two points in the setback.

River Valley travels to Southern on Saturday for a 1 p.m. non-conference tilt. The Lady Raiders will then host Southern on Monday night at 6:30 p.m.

