Raiders outlast Wellston, 52-45

BIDWELL, Ohio — It’s not a law firm, but Lambert and Lambert kept the Raiders’ court in session.

Brothers Jordan and Jance Lambert combined for 41 of the River Valley boys basketball team’s final point output on Tuesday night during a 52-45 victory over visiting Wellston in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Gallia County.

The Raiders (6-2, 2-2 TVC Ohio) never led in the opening quarter and found themselves in a 16-14 hole with 5:58 left in the opening half, but the hosts got an old-fashioned 3-point play from Jordan Lambert 30 seconds later and ultimately never looked back.

The Silver and Black used the senior’s and-1 conversion to establish a 17-16 edge, and it also sparked 15-4 surge that allowed RVHS to build a 29-20 cushion headed into the break.

Jordan and Jance — a sophomore — scored all 23 of River Valley’s points in the second half, with six and five of those respectively coming as part of an 11-8 third quarter run that resulted in a 40-28 edge headed into the finale.

The elder Lambert poured in 10 points down the stretch run, but the Golden Rockets (3-3, 0-2) closed the game with a 17-12 run and managed to pull within 49-44 with 1:56 left in regulation.

River Valley held its largest lead of the night at 38-23 with 3:41 remaining in the third stanza.

WHS outrebounded the hosts by a 42-38 overall margin, including a 14-12 edge on the offensive glass. The guests also committed 15 of the 24 turnovers in the contest.

The Raiders netted 19-of-62 field goal attempts for 31 percent, including a 6-of-18 effort from behind the arc for 33 percent. RVHS was also 8-of-13 at the free throw line for 62 percent.

Jordan Lambert led the hosts with a double-double effort of 26 points and 21 points, both of which were game-highs. Jance Lambert was next with 15 points and seven boards, while Dylan Fulks added five markers. Chase Barber and Kade Alderman completed the winning tally with three points each.

Wellston went 15-of-53 from the field for 28 percent, including a 5-of-22 effort from 3-point territory for 23 percent. The guests also went 10-of-18 from the charity stripe for 56 percent.

Gunnar Harmon paced the Rockets with 10 points, followed by RJ Kemp with nine points and Cyan Ervin with eight markers. Hunter Smith and Evan Brown respectively added seven and six markers, while Eston Riley completed things with five points.

Smith hauled in a team-high 12 caroms, while Harmon grabbed eight boards as well.

River Valley returns to action Friday when it travels to Athens for a TVC Ohio contest at 7 p.m.

