South Gallia turns back Tornadoes, 59-44

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — The Rebels ultimately finished what they started.

The South Gallia boys basketball team led guest Southern by double digits in the opening quarter of Tuesday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division bout in Gallia County. The Tornadoes went into the fourth trailing by just eight points, but a SGHS hit 8-of-12 free throws down the stretch, sealing the 59-44 victory.

The Rebels (6-2, 1-1 TVC Hocking) held Southern (0-7, 0-4) to a single field goal in the first eight minutes of play, and led 15-4 at the end of the first quarter.

SHS snapped out of it in the second period, outscoring SGHS 19-to-14 to make the Rebel lead 29-23 at halftime.

A 13-to-11 third period gave the hosts a 42-34 lead to start the finale. Southern came up with 10 points over the final eight minutes, but SGHS capped off the 59-44 victory with a 17-point quarter, featuring four made field goals to go with its 8-of-12 performance at the foul line.

For the game, the Rebels made 17-of-28 (60.7 percent) foul shots, along with 18 two-pointers and a pair of triples. Meanwhile, the Tornadoes sank 7-of-9 (77.8 percent) free throws and 16 field goals, five of which came from beyond the arc.

Leading the Rebels, Brayden Hammond scored 27 points on the strength of 11 field goals. Jaxxin Mabe was next with 20 points, nine of which came from the foul line. Tristan Saber contributed five points to the winning cause, Ean Combs chipped in with four, Blaik Saunders added two, and Andrew Small scored one.

Cade Anderson led the Tornadoes with 11 points, followed by Aiden Hill with 10. Ryan Laudermilt was next with seven points, followed by Arrow Drummer with six, and Isaac McCarty with four. Chase Bailey and Lincoln Rose rounded out the scoring column for the Purple and Gold, posting three points each.

These teams will meet again on Feb. 5 in Racine.

Both Southern and South Gallia are set to face Belpre next, with the Tornadoes visiting the Golden Eagles on Friday, and the Rebels hosting BHS on Saturday.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.