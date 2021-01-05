Meigs breezes past Buckeyes, 72-47

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — A good night from start to finish.

The Meigs boys basketball took the lead 11 seconds in and never relinquished it on Tuesday inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, where the Marauders defeated Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Nelsonville-York 72-47.

Meigs (3-6, 2-2 TVC Ohio) — winner of back-to-back games — led by as many as 10 points in the opening period and held an 18-9 advantage at the end of the stanza.

The Buckeyes (3-8, 0-5) — who have dropped seven straight games — were held scoreless for the first 4:30 of the second period, as Meigs built a 30-9 lead.

The Marauders were ahead 35-13 at halftime, and then outscored NYHS 21-to-15 in the third quarter, making the margin 56-28 with eight minutes to play.

Meigs’ lead was never lower than 22 in the fourth quarter, and the Maroon and Gold cruised to the 72-47 victory.

For the game, Meigs outrebounded the Buckeyes 36-to-17, including 15-to-7 on the offensive end. Each team committed 16 turnovers in the contest. The Marauders combined for 16 assists, 11 steals and two blocked shots, while NYHS earned eight steals, six assists and one rejection.

The hosts shot 26-of-52 (50 percent) from the field, including 7-of-19 (36.8 percent) from three-point range. Meanwhile, Nelsonville-York was 19-of-51 (37.3 percent) from the field, including 3-of-20 (15 percent) from deep. At the foul line, Meigs was 13-of-18 (72.2 percent), while NYHS went a perfect 6-for-6.

Coulter Cleland led the Marauders with 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Brayden Stanley was next with 13 points, followed by Caleb Burnem with nine and Wyatt Hoover with eight.

Braylon Harrison contributed seven points and six rebounds to the winning cause, Ethan Stewart chipped in with six points, while Zach Searles tallied five points. Andrew Dodson and Morgan Roberts scored four each, with Dodson tying for a team-high with six rebounds, while Jake McElroy rounded out the MHS scoring column with two points.

Leading the Marauder defense, Roberts had three steals, Cleland had two steals and a blocked shot, and Hoover had one steal and one rejection.

Drew Carter led the Buckeyes with 18 points, half of which came in the final quarter. Trent Morrissey was next with nine points, followed by Keagan Swops with five points and four steals. Joe Tome and Trevor Morrissey had four points each, with a team-best three assists from Morrissey. Nathan Martin scored three in the setback, while Brayden McKee and James Koska scored two each, with a team-best five rebounds from McKee.

The Marauders will try for the season sweep of NYHS when these teams meet in Nelsonville on Feb. 2.

Meigs returns to action in non-conference road game, as the Marauders battle New Hope Christian on Saturday in Circleville.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Meigs junior Jake McElroy (left) drives past Nelsonville-York’s James Koska (right), during the fourth quarter of the Marauders’ 72-47 victory on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/01/web1_1.7-MHS-McElroy.jpg Meigs junior Jake McElroy (left) drives past Nelsonville-York’s James Koska (right), during the fourth quarter of the Marauders’ 72-47 victory on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs freshman Brayden Stanley (4) crosses over in front of a NYHS defender, during the Marauders’ 25-point win on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/01/web1_1.7-MHS-Stanley.jpg Meigs freshman Brayden Stanley (4) crosses over in front of a NYHS defender, during the Marauders’ 25-point win on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs junior Coulter Cleland (right) releases a two-pointer in between a pair of Buckeyes, during Tuesday’s TVC Ohio game in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/01/web1_1.7-wo-MHS-Cleland.jpg Meigs junior Coulter Cleland (right) releases a two-pointer in between a pair of Buckeyes, during Tuesday’s TVC Ohio game in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports MHS junior Caleb Burnem (24) releases a three-point attempt, during the opening quarter of Meigs’ 72-47 win on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/01/web1_1.7-wo-MHS-Burnem.jpg MHS junior Caleb Burnem (24) releases a three-point attempt, during the opening quarter of Meigs’ 72-47 win on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

