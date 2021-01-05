Federal Hocking fends off Lady Tornadoes, 64-28

STEWART, Ohio — Tough to recover that kind of start.

The Southern girls basketball team trailed host Federal Hocking 21-1 a quarter into Monday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division bout inside McInturf Gymnasium, where the host Lady Lancers wound up with a 64-28 victory.

The Lady Tornadoes (0-7, 0-6 TVC Hocking) bounced back with a dozen points in the second quarter, but the hosts tallied 18 and headed into halftime with a 39-13 edge.

A 15-to-6 third period gave the hosts a 54-19 lead to start the fourth quarter. Federal Hocking (7-3, 2-2) outscored SHS 10-to-9 in the finale, finishing off the 64-28 victory.

For the game, Southern sank 11 two-pointers, and 6-of-12 (50 percent) foul shots. Meanwhile, Federal Hocking was 5-of-7 (71.4 percent) from the free throw line, to go with 19 two-pointers and seven triples.

Kayla Evans led the Purple and Gold with a dozen points, seven of which came in the fourth quarter. Lila Cooper was next with seven points, followed by Hanna Smith with five. Kass Chaney and Kelly Shaver rounded out the guests’ scoring with two points each.

Paige Tolson paced the hosts with 27 points, 15 of which came from beyond the arc. Makynlee Baker and Isabella Mcvey scored eight points each in the win, Alexis Smith added six, Ava Tate tallied four, while Kylie Tabler came up with three points. Ava Tolson, Kyndal Snedden, Tiffany Allen and Stella Gilcher scored two points each for the Maroon and Gold.

The Lady Tornadoes will look to flip the script when the Lady Lancers visit Racine on Feb. 4.

Next, Southern is slated to host Waterford on Thursday.

