Lady Eagles stymie South Gallia, 52-42

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — The Lady Rebels had a rally, but the Lady Eagles had an answer.

The South Gallia girls basketball team trimmed its once 13-point deficit down to four points with 4:22 left in Monday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division bout in Meigs County, but host Eastern sank 10-of-11 foul shots over the remainder, sealing the 52-42 victory.

Eastern (3-6, 2-3 TVC Hocking) — which never trailed in the game — fought through ties at 2-2 and 4-4 in the opening period, and led 11-8 eight minutes into play.

EHS started the second period with a 12-to-2 run for its largest lead of the game, at 23-10 with 2:36 left in the half.

South Gallia (5-4, 2-3) ended the half with a 7-to-3 spurt, making its deficit 26-17 at the break.

Eastern led by as many as 11 points in the third period, but South Gallia was within four, at 31-27, with 1:44 left in the stanza.

The Lady Eagles were back up by eight after a bucket on each side of the quarter break, but South Gallia scored seven of the next 10 and trailed 38-34 with 4:22 to play.

Eastern claimed the next six points for a 10-point edge, but SGHS was back to within seven, at 44-37, with 2:00 remaining. EHS capped off the 52-42 victory, hitting 8-of-8 foul shots in the final two minutes.

For the game, EHS shot 18-of-50 (36 percent) from the field, including 0-of-3 from three-point range, while SGHS was 15-of-50 (30 percent) from the field, including 2-of-17 (11.8 percent) from beyond the arc. At the foul line, Eastern went 16-for-21 (76.2 percent) and South Gallia made 10-of-11 (90.9 percent).

Eastern won the rebounding battle by a 34-to-25 count, including 18-to-8 after halftime. The Lady Eagles also earned a 12-to-10 edge in offensive rebounds. EHS committed 22 turnovers, three more than SGHS. The hosts combined for 12 steals, 10 assists and a block, while South Gallia collected 12 steals, nine blocked shots and five assists.

EHS sophomore Sydney Reynolds led the victors with a double-double of 33 points and 13 rebounds, hitting a dozen field goals, as well as 9-of-12 foul shots.

Jennifer Parker had nine points and six rebounds in the win, while Juli Durst recorded eight points and team-highs of four assists and four steals. Hope Reed rounded out the EHS scoring with two markers.

Leading SGHS, freshman Macie Sanders tallied 16 points, five rebounds, and team-highs of four blocks and three steals, while fellow freshman Tori Triplett had 15 points and a team-best three assists. Ryleigh Halley scored six points and grabbed five rebounds in the setback, while Jessie Rutt marked five points. Makayla Waugh led the guests on the glass with six rebounds.

The Lady Eagles and Lady Rebels are scheduled to rematch on Feb. 4 in Mercerville.

Each team is set to face Federal Hocking next, with the Lady Lancers visiting SGHS on Wednesday, and EHS on Thursday.

