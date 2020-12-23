Posted on by

Herd faces Buffalo in Camellia Bowl


The Marshall football team will be making the program’s 17th bowl appearance in school history on Christmas Day as the Thundering Herd faces the Buffalo Bulls at 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon in the seventh annual Camellia Bowl at historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery (AL). Marshall is making its fourth consecutive bowl appearance under head coach Doc Holliday, who owns a 6-1 mark in bowl games during his tenure at MU. The Herd owns a 12-4 alltime record in bowl games and is a perfect 8-0 in its history with Buffalo. The Bulls are 1-3 alltime in bowl games, but that lone win came a year ago against Charlotte in the Bahamas Bowl. Buffalo is also making its third consecutive bowl appearance. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

