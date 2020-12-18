Meigs outlasts Lady Buckeyes, 42-32

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — A second serving.

The Meigs girls basketball team used a 14-6 second quarter run to help feed a 42-32 victory over host Nelsonville-York on Thursday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Athens County.

The Lady Marauders (3-2, 2-2 TVC Ohio) found themselves in a small 14-13 hole through eight minutes of play, but the guests countered with six points from Mallory Hawley during that pivotal second period surge — turning a 1-point deficit into a 27-20 edge entering the break.

The Lady Buckeyes were never closer than two possessions the rest of the way as MHS went on a 9-6 third quarter run to increase its lead out to 36-25.

NYHS got four points from Cayleigh Dopler in the finale as part of a 7-6 spurt that ultimately wrapped up the 10-point outcome.

The Maroon and Gold made 17 total field goals — including two 3-pointers — and also went 6-of-12 at the free throw line for 50 percent.

Rylee Lisle led Meigs with 11 points, followed by Hawley with 10 points and Jerrica Smith with eight markers.

Delana Wright was next with six points and Andrea Mahr added five points, while Hannah Durst completed the winning tally with two markers.

Nelsonville-York netted a dozen field goals — including five trifectas — and also went 3-of-9 at the charity stripe for 33 percent.

Alivia Speelman paced the hosts with 13 points, followed by Airah Lavy with nine points and Dopler with six markers.

Ashleigh Cantrell and Brooklyn Richards completed the Lady Buckeye scoring with two points each.

Meigs returns to action Monday when it hosts River Valley in a TVC Ohio contest at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

