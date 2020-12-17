Three Bobcats named to All-MAC football teams

ATHENS, Ohio — Three games, three honorees.

The Ohio University football team — which went 2-1 this season — had three players fill four spots on the 2020 Mid-American Conference teams, as voted on by the 12 league head coaches.

Senior De’Montre Tuggle was a double honoree for the Bobcats, being selected to the second team as a running back and as a kickoff return specialist. Tuggle carried the ball 53 times for a team-best 403 yards and six touchdowns, while returning four kickoffs for a total of 180 yards, 93 of which came on a touchdown to start the second half at Central Michigan.

On the second team defense as a down lineman for the Bobcats was redshirt senior Austin Conrad, who had 16 tackles, including 14 solo, three tackles for a loss, and one sack.

Senior center Brett Kitrell was named to the third team offensive line, helping Ohio rush for 216.7 yards per game this year.

All-three Bobcats are first-time all-conference selections.

Buffalo’s Lance Leipold was league Coach of the Year. Bulls’ running back Jaret Patterson was Offensive Player of the Year, and also won the Vern Smith Leadership Award.

Defensive Player of the Year was shared by Central Michigan defensive end Troy Hairston II, and Ball State linebacker Brandon Martin. Special Teams Player of the Year was Western Michigan kickoff returner D’Wayne “Dee” Eskridge. Freshman of the Year was Lew Nichols III, Central Michigan running back.

The 2020 MAC championship game between Buffalo and Ball State is slated to kickoff at 7:30 on Friday at Ford Field in Detroit.

2020 All-MAC Football Teams

First Team Offense

QB – Dustin Crum, Kent State

OL – Kayode Awosika, Buffalo +

OL – Mike Novitsky, Buffalo

OL – Tommy Doyle, Miami &

OL – Bryce Harris, Toledo #

OL – Mike Caliendo, Western Michigan +

TE – Quintin Morris, Bowling Green +

WR – Justin Hall, Ball State &^

WR – Isaiah McKoy, Kent State %

WR – Tyrice Richie, Northern Illinois

WR – D’Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan

RB – Teon Dollard, Akron

RB – Jaret Patterson, Buffalo &#

PK – Marshall Meeder, Central Michigan

First Team Defense

OLB – Anthony Ekpe, Ball State

OLB – Troy Brown, Central Michigan &

ILB – Brandon Martin, Ball State

ILB – James Patterson, Buffalo

DL – Malcolm Koonce, Buffalo &

DL – Ralph Holley, Western Michigan

DL – Troy Hairston II, Central Michigan

DL – Mohamed Diallo, Central Michigan

DB– Bryce Cosby, Ball State

DB– Willie Reid, Central Michigan

DB– Noski LaFleur, Eastern Michigan

DB– Bricen Garner, Western Michigan

P – Luke Elzinga, Central Michigan

First Team Specialists

Kickoff Return Specialist – D’Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan

Kickoff Return Specialist – Justin Hall, Ball State &

Special Award Winners

Coach of the Year: Lance Leipold, Buffalo

Offensive Player of the Year: Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Troy Hairston II, DE, Central Michigan; Brandon Martin, LB, Ball State

Special Teams Player of the Year: D’Wayne “Dee” Eskridge, WR/KOR, Western Michigan

Freshman of the Year: Lew Nichols III, RB, Central Michigan

Vern Smith Leadership Award Winner: Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo

Second Team Offense

QB – Drew Plitt, Ball State

OL – Curtis Blackwell, Ball State %

OL – Jake Fuzak, Buffalo

OL – Derek Smith, Central Michigan

OL – Bill Kuduk, Kent State

OL – Jaylon Moore, Western Michigan +

TE – Daniel Crawford, Northern Illinois

WR – Antonio Nunn, Buffalo %

WR – Kalil Pimpleton, Central Michigan &

WR – Jack Sorenson, Miami ^

WR – Skyy Moore, Western Michigan &

RB – De’Montre Tuggle, Ohio

RB – La’Darius Jefferson, Western Michigan

PK – Chad Ryland, Eastern Michigan

Second Team Defense

OLB – Christian Albright, Ball State ^

OLB – Jamal Hines, Toledo %

ILB – Bubba Arslanian, Akron

ILB – Terry Myrick, Eastern Michigan

DL – Turan Rush, Eastern Michigan

DL – Weston Kramer, Northern Illinois

DL – Desjuan Johnson, Toledo

DL – Austin Conrad, Ohio

DB– Antonio Phillips, Ball State &

DB– Jordan Gandy, Northern Illinois

DB– Tycen Anderson, Toledo

DB– Nate Bauer, Toledo

P – Nathan Snyder, Ball State

Second Team Specialists

Kickoff Return Specialist – Trayvon Rudolph, Northern Illinois

Kickoff Return Specialist – De’Montre Tuggle, Ohio

Third Team Offense

QB – Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan

OL – Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan

OL – Nathan Monnin, Kent State

OL – Danny Godlevske, Miami %^

OL – Brayden Patton, Northern Illinois

OL – Brett Kitrell, Ohio

TE – Zac Lefebvre, Buffalo

WR – Yo’Heinz Tyler, Ball State

WR – Hassan Beydoun, Eastern Michigan

WR – Isaiah Winstead, Toledo

WR – Jaylen Hall, Western Michigan

RB – Caleb Huntley, Ball State +

RB – Kevin Marks, Buffalo

PK – Alex McNulty, Buffalo

Third Team Defense

OLB – Kholbe Coleman, Bowling Green %

ILB – Jaylin Thomas, Ball State %

ILB – Kyle Pugh, Northern Illinois #

ILB – Treshaun Hayward, Western Michigan &

DL – Eddie Wilson, Buffalo

DL – Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan

DL – Kam Butler, Miami +

DL – Lonnie Phelps, Miami

DB – A.J. Watts, Akron

DB – Devonni Reed, Central Michigan

DB – Emmanuel Rugamba, Miami %

DB – Devin Lafayette, Northern Illinois

P – Nick Mihalic, Western Michigan

Third Team Specialists

Kickoff Return Specialist – Bryson Denley, Bowling Green

Kickoff Return Specialist – Ron Cook, Buffalo

& 2019 First-Team All-MAC

+ 2019 Second-Team All-MAC

% 2019 Third-Team All-MAC

@ 2018 First-Team All-MAC

# 2018 Second-Team All-MAC

^ 2018 Third-Team All-MAC

= 2017 First-Team All-MAC

* 2017 Second-Team All-MAC

! 2017 Third-Team All-MAC

Ohio senior De’Montre Tuggle (24) slips the grasp of an Akron defender, during the Bobcats’ Nov. 10 win at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/12/web1_12.18-OU-Tuggle.jpg Ohio senior De’Montre Tuggle (24) slips the grasp of an Akron defender, during the Bobcats’ Nov. 10 win at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Ohio redshirt senior Austin Conrad (47) pressures the Akron quarterback, during a Nov. 11 game at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/12/web1_12.18-OU-Conrad.jpg Ohio redshirt senior Austin Conrad (47) pressures the Akron quarterback, during a Nov. 11 game at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

