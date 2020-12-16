Rebels fall at Trimble, 63-53

GLOUSTER, Ohio — Just when things seemed at their best, they took an unfortunate turn for the worst.

The South Gallia boys basketball team took a 43-42 lead just 36 seconds into the fourth quarter, but host Trimble countered with a 10-0 run over the next 2:33 and ultimately never looked back during a 63-53 victory on Tuesday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Athens County.

The Rebels (3-1, 0-1 TVC Hocking) trailed after each of the first two periods of play, but the guests received a dozen points from Jaxxin Mabe during a 12-8 third quarter surge that resulted in a slim 41-40 edge headed into the finale.

The Tomcats (2-0, 2-0) answered with a basket early in the fourth, but Tristan Saber canned two free throws at the 7:24 mark for a 43-42 lead.

Trimble followed with 10 consecutive points for a 52-43 cushion with 4:50 remaining, and the Red and Gold never came closer than seven points the rest of the way.

THS led 18-14 after eight minutes of play and was ahead 32-29 entering the intermission.

The Tomcats claimed a 42-31 edge in rebounds and committed 16 of the 33 turnovers in the contest.

South Gallia netted 21-of-53 field goal attempts for 40 percent, including a 3-of-14 effort from behind the arc for 21 percent. SGHS was also 8-of-13 at the free throw line for 62 percent.

Mabe — who was held scoreless in the fourth quarter — led the Rebels with 19 points, followed by Brayden Hammond with 15 points and Saber with eight markers. Saber also dished a team-best five assists.

Ean Combs was next with six points and a team-high 10 rebounds, while Blaik Saunders completed the scoring with five points.

Trimble made 24-of-54 shot attempts for 44 percent, including a 3-of-11 performance from 3-point territory for 27 percent. The hosts were also 12-of-25 at the charity stripe for 48 percent.

Blake Guffey paced the Tomcats with a triple-double effort of 20 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists, all game-highs. Austin Wisor was next with 19 points and Tucker Dixon chipped in nine points.

Tyler Weber added eight markers and Bryce Downs followed with six points. William Freeborn completed the winning tally with one point.

South Gallia returns to TVC Hocking action on Friday when it travels to Federal Hocking for a 7 p.m. start.

