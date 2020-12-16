Wildcats outlast Southern, 53-47

WATERFORD, Ohio — One quarter can ruin an entire evening.

The Southern boys basketball team was held to just four points in the third quarter of Tuesday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division bout in Washington County, and host Waterford held on for a 53-47 victory.

The Tornadoes (0-3, 0-1 TVC Hocking) were ahead 13-9 a quarter into play, and led 27-25 at halftime. However, a 13-to-4 third quarter run gave the hosts a 38-31 edge headed into the finale.

Southern snapped out of it with 16 points over the final eight minutes, but Waterford tallied 15 to seal the 53-47 victory.

For the game, the Purple and Gold made 17-of-39 (43.6 percent) field goal attempts, including 5-of-11 (45.5 percent) three-point tries. Meanwhile, WHS was 18-of-37 (48.6 percent) from the field, including 2-of-8 (25 percent) from beyond the arc. At the foul line, SHS sank 8-of-11 (72.7 percent), while Waterford was 15-of-21 (71.4 percent).

Lincoln Rose led the Purple and Gold with 13 points. Cade Anderson was next with 11, followed by Chase Bailey and Ryan Laudermilt with seven apiece. Arrow Drummer scored four in the setback, Tanner Lisle added three, while Isaac McCarty claimed two points.

For Waterford, Luke Teters led the way with 17 points, followed by Wade Smith with 13, Jacob Huffman with 10 and Jude Huffman with nine. Grant McCutcheon and Gaibe Ponchak rounded out the winning tally with two points apiece.

These teams are scheduled to meet again on Jan. 26 in Racine.

Next for Southern, a trip to Trimble on Friday.

