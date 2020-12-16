Marauders take down Alexander, 59-42

ALBANY, Ohio — Emphatically into the win column.

The Meigs boys basketball team claimed its first win of the season on Tuesday in Athens County, defeating Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Alexander by a 59-42 count.

The teams were tied at seven a quarter into play, and a 19-to-13 second period gave the Marauders (1-4, 1-0 TVC Ohio) a 26-20 halftime lead.

Alexander outscored the Maroon and Gold 16-to-13 in the third, cutting Meigs’ lead to 39-36 headed into the finale.

The Marauders saved their best for last, sealing the 59-42 victory with a 20-to-6 fourth quarter run.

Meigs hit 21 field goals in the win, four of which came from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, the Spartans made 16 two-pointers and one trifecta. At the foul line, MHS made 13-of-24 (54.2 percent) and AHS sank 7-of-10 (70 percent).

Leading the Marauders, Coulter Cleland posted 19 points and Wyatt Hoover recorded 14, sinking seven and five field goals respectively. Brayden Stanley hit a team-best two three-pointers on his way to eight points, all of which came in the fourth quarter. Morgan Roberts was next with six points, followed by Brody Butcher with five, Ethan Stewart with four, Caleb Burnem with two and Braylon Harrison with one.

Kyler D’Augustino led the Spartans, sinking the team’s lone three-pointer and finishing with 20 points. Jeremiah Clark claimed eight points for the hosts, Jagger Cain, Cam Houpt, and Zach Barnhouse had four apiece, while Preston Truax scored two.

The Marauders will go for the season sweep of AHS when these teams meet on Jan. 26 in Rocksprings.

Next for the Maroon and Gold, a trip to Vinton County on Friday.

Meigs junior Coulter Cleland (10) dribbles near the top of the key, during the Marauders' non-conference game against Marietta on Dec. 8 in Rocksprings, Ohio.

