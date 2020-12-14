Lady Rebels top Symmes Valley, 67-54

WILLOW WOOD, Ohio — A sweep and a streak … all in the span of a week.

Visiting South Gallia used a 29-13 third quarter charge to secure its second straight victory over the Symmes Valley girls basketball team on Saturday during a 67-54 non-conference decision in Lawrence County.

The Lady Rebels (2-1) found themselves in small holes of 13-11 and 25-22 at the end of the first two frames, but the Red and Gold netted 10 field goals and got 14 points from Jessie Rutt as part of that pivotal third quarter run that turned a 1-possession halftime deficit into a 51-38 cushion entering the finale.

The host Lady Vikings and SGHS traded 16 points apiece down the stretch, giving South Gallia its second straight win over Symmes Valley over consecutive Saturdays. The Lady Rebels claimed a 64-61 victory at SGHS eight days prior.

SGHS made 22 total field goals — including eight trifectas — and also went 15-of-22 at the free throw line for 68 percent.

Rutt paced the guests with a game-high 22 points, followed by Macie Sanders with 14 points and Tori Triplett with 11 markers.

Lindsay Wells and Kennedey Lambert were next with nine points apiece, while Ryleigh Halley completed the winning tally with two points.

SVHS netted 24 total field goals — all 2-pointers — and also converted 6-of-13 charity tosses for 46 percent.

Desiree Simpson led Symmes Valley with 17 points, followed by Jenna Malone with 11 markers. Morgan Lyons and Kylie Thompson each chipped in nine points, while Jordan Ellison and Spring Ross wrapped things up with four points apiece.

The Lady Rebels next host Belpre on Monday night in a TVC Hocking matchup at 6 p.m.

