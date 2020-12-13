RedStorm women fall at Alice Lloyd

PIPPA PASSES, Ky. — Ali May scored 16 of her career-high 24 points in the second half, including two on a pair of free throws with 8.8 seconds remaining, to help Alice Lloyd College nail down a 98-94 win over the University of Rio Grande, Friday night, in non-conference women’s basketball action at the Perry Campus Center.

The Eagles, who were playing for the first time in more than a month, improved to 2-0 with the victory.

Rio Grande, which was playing for the first time in three weeks, slipped to 1-4 with the loss.

The RedStorm erased a 13-point deficit with just over six minutes left to play, tying the game at 86-86 after a layup by sophomore Lexi Woods (Waverly, OH) with 2:20 remaining and again forging a 90-all deadlock with 57 seconds left following a bucket by fellow sophomore Hailey Jordan (Columbus, OH).

Alice Lloyd went ahead to stay on its ensuing possession after the bucket by Jordan thanks to a three-pointer by Hannah Kash with 46.7 seconds remaining but, after a pair of free throws by Rio junior Avery Harper (Seaman, OH) with 10.0 seconds left drew the RedStorm within 96-94, it took the free throws by May just over one second later to secure the victory for the Eagles.

Haley Hall also had 15 of her 22 points in the second half for Alice Lloyd, which scored nearly half of its 56 points after the intermission at the free throw line, going 25-for-28 from the charity stripe – including a stretch of 19 straight successes.

The Eagles spotted Rio a 19-17 lead at the close of the first quarter, but opened up a nine-point advantage of their own late in the first half before settling on a 42-38 edge at the intermission.

The RedStorm trailed by five entering the final stanza and faced a 70-66 deficit after a layup by junior Amaya Yancey (Washington, D.C.) with 8:20 left in the game, but May and Hall accounted for all but two points in a 12-3 run over the next two minutes as ALC built its late 13-point cushion.

Rio Grande also made it to the free throw line 28 times in the second half, connecting on 20 of its attempts. Three of the eight misses, though, came in the final 31.3 seconds with the game’s final outcome still hanging in the balance.

Both teams tallied 32 field goals overall, but the Eagles hit two more shots from three-point range (5-3) and finished 29-for-35 at the foul line while the RedStorm were 27-for-39 at the charity stripe.

Alice Lloyd, whose roster includes five players standing 6-foot or tallier – also enjoyed a 51-48 edge in rebounding and registered 10 blocked shots as a team.

Emma Maggard added a career-high 17 points -11 of which came in the opening half – to the winning effort, while Shelby Davis finished with 12.

Madison Thompson pulled down eight rebounds for ALC, while tying teammate Alex Clifton with a game-best three blocked shots. Hall and Kash handed out four assists each.

Jordan led Rio Grande with a game-high 25 points, nine rebounds and three steals. She also blocked a pair of shots.

Three other players reached double figures in a losing cause for the RedStorm.

Woods had 17 points and three steals of her own, while Yancey had a career-high 13 points and senior Chyna Chambers (Columbus, OH) tossed in 10 to go along with a game-high six assists.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

