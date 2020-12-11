Spartans roll past River Valley, 66-47

BIDWELL, Ohio — One quarter ultimately made all the difference.

Visiting Alexander made a pivotal 15-6 charge in the second frame and ultimately led by double digits throughout the second half on Friday night during a 66-47 victory over the River Valley boys basketball team in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Gallia County.

The host Raiders (3-1, 0-1 TVC Ohio) kept things competitive through the opening eight minutes, but the Spartans (1-0, 1-0) received 17 first half points from Kyler D’Augustino — seven of which came in the second frame — as the Red and Black turned a slim 15-12 edge into a comfortable 30-18 intermission advantage.

From there, AHS led by at least four possessions the rest of the way and built a 47-27 cushion following a Zach Barnhouse putback at the 1:56 mark of the third. The Silver and Black countered with a small 5-2 run to enter the finale trailing 49-33.

RVHS was never closer the rest of the way and Alexander took its largest lead of the night at 64-41 following a free throw from Cam Houpt with 1:53 left in regulation. The hosts closed things with a 5-2 spurt to complete the 19-point outcome.

The Raiders made 18 total field goals — including five 3-pointers — and also went 6-of-14 at the free throw line for 43 percent.

Jordan Lambert paced River Valley with 20 points, followed by Jance Lambert and Kade Alderman with 10 markers apiece. Dylan Fulks was next with five points, while Ethan Schultz completed the tally with two markers.

Alexander netted 27 total field goals — including 10 trifectas — and also went 2-of-5 at the charity stripe for 40 percent.

D’Augustino paced AHS with a game-high 32 points, followed by Houpt with 14 points and Jeremiah Clark with 11 markers. Barnhouse was next with six points, while Jagger Cain completed the winning score with three markers.

River Valley returns to action Tuesday when it travels to McArthur to face Vinton County in a TVC Ohio matchup at 7 p.m.

