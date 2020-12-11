Rio Grande athletic webcasts now available for free

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande has announced that of all its athletic event webcasts will be free of charge to fans for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

The webcasts, which include men’s/women’s soccer, volleyball, men’s/women’s basketball, baseball and softball, have been streaming on a pay-per-view basis for the past five seasons.

“Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, we’ve made the decision not to allow fans at our basketball games. Because of that decision, we further decided to secure free viewing/listening of our live streaming for all athletic events for the remainder of the school year,” said Rio Grande athletic director Jeff Lanham.

School officials worked with PrestoSports, the parent company of stream provider Stretch Internet, to make the move in time for Friday night’s women’s basketball game at Alice Lloyd.

“I’m very supportive of the webcasts of our athletic events and wanted to keep everyone connected during the pandemic,” said Ryan Smith, President of the University of Rio Grande. “These are difficult times for everyone. Currently, we can’t allow the families and friends of our student-athletes – as well as those of our opponents – to attend games in person. I think all of us believe that giving everybody access to the video of those contests is the right decision.”

Streaming of Rio athletic contests, which also include live statistics of home games, can be found at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/rio

Links to the streaming are also available at the school’s athletic website, www.rioredstorm.com

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.