WHEELING, W.Va. — Wahama had four players chosen to the 2020 Class A football teams, as selected by members of the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

The White Falcons — who went 6-4 overall for their first winning season since 2014 — had four underclassmen selected to the postseason squad, with all of them garnering their first all-state honors as honorable mention picks.

Sophomores Trey Ohlinger, Kase Stewart and Michael VanMatre, as well as freshman Sawyer VanMatre, were the four Wahama players selected to the honorable mention squad.

Hannan — which went 0-2 this past fall — did not have a selection.

Ritchie County’s Gus Morrison was the first team captain on offense as a utility player, while Buffalo lineman Drew Clendenin was the defensive first team captain.

Isaiah Gardiner of Pendleton County was the second team captain on offense and Brady Ankrom of Williamstown was the second team defensive captain.

2020 WVSWA Class A football teams

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Ean Hamric, Gilmer County.

RB: Noah Brown, Greenbrier West; Tre Moss, St. Marys; Dalton Dunkle, Pendleton County; Caleb May, Tug Valley; Dawson Price, East Hardy.

OL: Hunter Bowling, Sherman; Park Michels, Buffalo; Josh Alt, Pendleton County; Cole McClung, Greenbrier West; Andrew Burkle, Wheeling Central.

UT: Jordan Waterhouse, Wheeling Central; Reese Burnside, Doddridge County; Gus Morrison, Ritchie County (Captain).

K: DJ Devinney, Doddridge County.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Drew Clendenin, Buffalo (Captain); Leewood Molessa, Williamstown; Adam Burnside, Doddridge County; Dakota Wayne, Ritchie County.

LB: Erick Grimmett, Man; Vinnie High, Wheeling Central; Logan Powell, Wirt County; Darrien Bortey, St. Marys.

DB: Kaiden Pack, Greenbrier West; Keandre Sarver, Summers County; Chris Vines, Midland Trail; Jackson England, Buffalo.

UT: Payton Marling, Wheeling Central; Brennan Boron, St. Marys.

P: Atikilt Tamiru, Moorefield.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Ethan Haught, Ritchie County.

RB: C.J. Winnell, Sherman; Jacob Haddix, South Harrison; Robert Ruffner, Midland Trail.

WR: Andrew Tharp, East Hardy; Ayden Redden, Meadow Bridge.

OL: Hunter Starkey, Greenbrier West; Josh Ingram, Williamstown; Riley Boley, St. Marys; Gavin Bell, Ritchie County; Spencer Helms, Wheeling Central.

UT: Isaiah Gardiner, Pendleton County (Captain); Caleb Jantuah, Richwood; Caden Boggs, Tygarts Valley.

K: Eli Tucker, Wheeling Central.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Wyatt Arbaugh, Petersburg; Malachi Hinger, Moorefield; Ethan Lane, Ravenswood; David Lanham, Tygarts Valley.

LB: Aden Isaacs, Midland Trail; Brady Ankrom, Williamstown (Captain); Matthew Jenkins, Moorefield; Dylan Knight, Doddridge County; Keaton Baldwin, Pocahontas County.

DB: Hunter Jenkins, Doddridge County; Christian Dove, East Hardy; Nathan Murray, Wirt County.

UT: Cameran Frye, Man; Thomas Sessi, Madonna.

P/UT: Garrett Parsons, Wirt County.

HONORABLE MENTION

Rickie Allen, Williamstown; Santino Arlia, Madonna; Tony Bailey, Mount View; Isaac Ball, Cameron; Jason Beisel, Magnolia; Connor Bell, Webster County; Calvin Blunt, Jr., Trinity; Drew Boczek, Trinity; Josh Bright, Tygarts Valley; Michael Chandler, Doddridge County; Avery Chapman, Gilmer County; Hunter Claypool, Meadow Bridge; Ethan Colegrove, Tug Valley; Austin Cooper, River View; Tanner Copley, Tolsia; Tim Crabtree, River View; Vincent Cyrus, Moorefield; Connor Cunningham, Doddridge County; Wyatt Dallison, Valley; Cole Day, Pendleton County; Blake Funk, Moorefield; Daniel Gorby, Clay-Battelle; Brady Green, Van; Justin Grimmett, Man; Jeremiah Harless, Man; Justin Herrod, South Harrison; Wes Hill, Ravenswood; Simon James, Doddridge County; Davy Jarrell, Sherman; Alan Jarvis, Sherman; Dalton Jones, Buffalo; Case Landis, Tyler Consolidated; Ben Long, St. Marys; Zach McClung, Greenbrier West; Braden McClanahan, Pendleton County; Graden McKinney, Ritchie County; Eli Morgan, River View; Kyle Moss, Gilmer County; Cody Nuzum, Petersburg; Trevor Oates, Williamstown; Trey Ohlinger, Wahama; Kolton Parsons, Wirt County; Cy Persinger, Midland Trail; Cody Poe, Hundred; Luchenzio Pulice, Madonna; Logan Rice, St. Marys; Brayden Ritchie, East Hardy; Jesse Rose, Mount View; Shane Russell, Tug Valley; Kaden Ryan, South Harrison; Carson Shriver, Clay-Battelle; Montana Sindledecker, Petersburg; Gabe Stewart, Doddridge County; Kase Stewart, Wahama; Gavin Streets, Valley; Levi Teets, Trinity; Hunter Throckmorton, Tyler Consolidated; Michael Toepfer, Wheeling Central; Sawyer VanMatre, Wahama; Michael VanMatre, Wahama; Riley Watkins, Wheeling Central; Cooper Watson, Clay-Battelle; Cyle West, St. Marys; Daniel White, Tygarts Valley; David Whittington, Buffalo; Dylan Wilson, Midland Trail; John Wilson, Tolsia.

Wahama sophomore Trey Ohlinger (77) jars the ball loose during a first quarter tackle against Gilmer County during a Sept. 18 football contest at Bachtel Stadium in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/12/web1_10.2-WAH-Ohlinger.jpg Wahama sophomore Trey Ohlinger (77) jars the ball loose during a first quarter tackle against Gilmer County during a Sept. 18 football contest at Bachtel Stadium in Mason, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

White Falcons land 4 selections, all underclassmen

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

