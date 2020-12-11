Roger Bacon’s Corey Kiner named Ohio’s Mr. Football

CINCINNATI, Ohio — On Thursday, the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association in coordination with the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the winner of the 34th annual Mr. Football award and the 2020 recipient is Roger Bacon senior running back Corey Kiner.

“Being named Mr. Football means the world to me,” said Kiner. “I am very honored to win this award not only for myself, but for my school. My father told me that I would do great things in high school football but I would never thought that it would amount to this.”

The LSU-commit helped lead Division V Roger Bacon to its first-ever regional championship in 2020. Kiner delivered knockout blows early and often to his opponents. Of his 35 rushing touchdowns, 28 of them came before halftime, including 18 first-quarter scores. He found the end zone once every 4.9 carries.

“Corey is a one of a kind,” said Roger Bacon head coach Mike Blaut. “He’s a once in a lifetime talent. His skill set is second to none. He is competitive, fast, quick, strong, smart, has great instincts, all the tools a running back needs.”

“Roger Bacon is my family,” said Kiner. “I knew that it would mean a lot more for me to stay here and win with my family. I knew in my heart that if we just kept pushing on, we would eventually turn things around and change the culture.”

That decision paid off. Over the last two seasons, Roger Bacon won 20 games, which are the most in a two-year period in the program’s history. It is also the first time the school has had back-to-back 10-win seasons.

“Corey’s impact on the program has been incredible,” said Blaut. “We could not have asked for a better relationship from the first day he walked on campus. With Roger Bacon being a small school, we constantly hear that athletes should not go here because they won’t get college recruited or won’t get what they deserve. Corey has destroyed all those notions and achieved everything any player would want.”

Kiner will go down as one of the most accomplished running backs to ever suit up in the Buckeye state. He was named first team All-Ohio twice, second team All-Ohio once and first team All-Southwest District four times. In 43 games, Kiner ran for more than 200 yards 18 times, including four contests of 300-plus yards. He finishes his career with 7,130 yards rushing, 10th most in Ohio history. His 116 rushing touchdowns, 125 total touchdowns and 772 points scored are all good for the third highest totals in the OHSAA record books.

Other finalists for the award included Mason Sullivan, Kirtland, 6-0/206, RB, Senior; Ian Kipp, Mentor, 6-2/215, QB, Sr.; Owen Treece, Van Wert, 5-11/190, QB, Sr.; Reid Carrico, Ironton, 6-3/235, RB/LB, Sr; Lorenzo Styles Jr., Pickerington Central, 6-1/190, WR/DB, Sr.; Peter Pedrozo, Westerville South, 5-11/180, QB, Sr.; Beau Brungard, New Middletown Springfield, 6-0/197. QB, Jr.; Davis Singleton, Byesville Meadowbrook, 6-3/200, QB, Sr.

By Greg Shoemaker For Ohio Valley Publishing

Greg Shoemaker is a sports writer on behalf of TriStateFootball.com

