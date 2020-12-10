RSC announces revamped hoops schedule

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – The River States Conference has announced an adjustment to its men’s and women’s basketball conference schedules for the 2020-21 season.

The RSC Administrative Council has approved a double round-robin, divisional-only conference schedule beginning Jan. 5, 2021.

The change has been implemented due to COVID-19, which has already made an impact to the conference schedule in November and December. Most conference matchups have been postponed so far this season with little time for makeup dates in January and February.

The divisional-only conference schedule will last for seven weeks from Tuesday, Jan. 5 through Saturday, Feb. 20. All RSC schools will play a home-and-home series versus each of its divisional opponents, which will result in West Division teams playing a 12-game conference schedule and East Division teams – which includes the University of Rio Grande – playing a 10-game conference schedule.

Traditionally, schools played one conference game versus each team in the other division. Those games are cancelled this season, although schools may opt to play across the divisions as non-conference contests.

Schools will also have the freedom to move their weekday games to another day of the week if both schools agree, although a Tuesday-Saturday format is the baseline.

Additionally, schools may opt to split the men’s and women’s games on a given date – with the men at home and the women away or vice versa – to eliminate doubleheaders and thus reduce capacity at venues.

All schools in the East Division, with the exception of WVU-Tech, have elected to split the traditional doubleheaders. Pittsburgh-based Point Park University and Carlow University will reportedly maintain a doubleheader format in their cross-town rivalry.

The RSC Men’s & Women’s Basketball Championships remain scheduled for February 24, 27 and March 2.

Updated schedules for the University of Rio Grande men’s and women’s teams can be found at www.rioredstorm.com

Notes: The University of Rio Grande athletic department has announced that it is continuing the policy that, for the time being, fans are NOT permitted to attend events at the Newt Oliver Arena. The decision will be re-evaluated by school officials on Jan. 19.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

