Eagles, Marauders open at Waterford Invite

WATERFORD, Ohio — Back in the circle for another season.

The Eastern and Meigs wrestling teams began their respective campaigns on Saturday at the Waterford Invitational, with the Eagles placing fifth and the Marauders taking eighth.

The host Wildcats won the event with a score of 249. Trimble was second at 198, followed by Caldwell at 190 and Huntington Ross at 187. The Eagles’ fifth-place total of 110 was eight ahead of Marietta in sixth. Fort Frye took seventh with 95, while the Marauders rounded out the field with a score of 47.

The lone gold medal returning to Meigs County, EHS senior Steven Fitzgerald claimed 1st place in the heavyweight division, going 5-0 with five pinfalls.

Next for the Eagles, Ryan Ross was 3-1 with a trio of pinfalls in the 152-pound weight class, taking third place. Picking up fourth place finishes for EHS, Jayden Evans was 2-3 at 170 pounds, while Brady Smith went 1-3 at 132. Taking fifth for Eastern, Zach Nelson was 0-5 at 195 pounds.

A pair of fourth place finishes led the way for the Maroon and Gold, as Jarod Koenig was 2-3 at 113 pounds, and Wyatt Smith was 1-3 at 126. Jake Musser went 1-3 and finished sixth for Meigs in the 152-pound class.

Visit www.baumspage.com for complete results of the 2020 Waterford Invitational.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

