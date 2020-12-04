2020 All-OVC football team

CENTENARY, Ohio — Gallia Academy had seven players earn all-league honors on the Ohio Valley Conference football team for the 2020 gridiron season, based on voting by the coaches within the league.

The Blue Devils (4-1) ended up in a second place tie with Fairland (5-1) in the final league standings and also led all programs this fall with four repeat selections on the first team.

Overall, there were only a dozen repeat selections from last year’s All-OVC squad — and five of those players were honorable mention choices in 2019. Ironton (5-0) repeated as league champion and led all programs with nine total selections.

Seniors James Armstrong, Riley Starnes and Noah Vanco joined junior Brayden Easton in returning as first team selections, while freshman Cole Hines was also a first team honoree.

Senior Trent Johnson and sophomore Isaac Clary were also chosen to the honorable mention list on behalf of the Blue Devils.

Trevon Pendleton of Ironton was named the coach of the year. The OVC does not select a player of the year.

Ben Compliment of Coal Grove, J.D. Brumfield of Fairland and Drew Roe of Portsmouth were also repeat first team selections on the all-league team.

Cameron Deere of Ironton, Gavin Hunt of Fairland, Austin Stapleton of Coal Grove, Donald Richendollar of Chesapeake and Bennett McCallister of South Point were first team choices this year after being named to the honorable mention squad in 2019.

Ironton senior Reid Carrico — a 3-time all-league performer and this fall’s OPSWA Southeast District offensive and defensive player of the year in Division V — was not chosen to the 2020 All-OVC squad.

All-OVC football team

FIRST TEAM

Kyle Howell, Ironton; Dalton Crabtree, Ironton; Trent Hacker, Ironton; Matt Davis, Ironton; Rocky White, Ironton; Cameron Deere%, Ironton; Gavin Hunt%, Fairland; J.D. Brumfield*, Fairland; Zander Schmidt, Fairland; Max Ward, Fairland; James Armstrong*, Gallia Academy; Brayden Easton*, Gallia Academy; Cole Hines, Gallia Academy; Riley Starnes*, Gallia Academy; Noah Vanco*, Gallia Academy; Austin Stapleton%, Coal Grove; Ben Compliment*, Coal Grove; Malachi Wheeler, Coal Grove; Donald Richendollar%, Chesapeake; Thomas Sentz, Chesapeake; Hayden Harper, Rock Hill; Jacob Schwab, Rock Hill; Brayden Malone, Rock Hill; Drew Roe*, Portsmouth; Reade Pendleton, Portsmouth; Darryl Taylor, South Point; Bennett McCallister%, South Point.

Coach of the Year:

Trevon Pendleton, Ironton.

HONORABLE MENTION

Uriah Meadows, Ironton; Gunnar Crawford, Ironton; Tevin Taylor, Fairland; Steeler Leep, Fairland; Isaac Clary, Gallia Academy; Trent Johnson, Gallia Academy; Morgan Schultz, Coal Grove; Kyle Robinson, Coal Grove; Ben Bragg, Chesapeake; Ian Hicks, Chesapeake; Owen Hankins, Rock Hill; Brayden Friend, Rock Hill; Amare Johnson, Portsmouth; Christian Keys, Portsmouth; Nakyan Turner, South Point; Cody Brandt, South Point.

* — indicates 2019 first team selection.

% — indicates 2019 honorable mention selection.

Gallia Academy junior Brayden Easton (64) hovers over a Fairland player after a tackle during a Sept. 25 football game at Memorial Field in Gallipolis, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/12/web1_12.5-GA-Easton.jpg Gallia Academy junior Brayden Easton (64) hovers over a Fairland player after a tackle during a Sept. 25 football game at Memorial Field in Gallipolis, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Gallia Academy senior James Armstrong (3) breaks away from a pair of Rock Hill defenders during a Sept. 11 football game at Memorial Field in Gallipolis, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/12/web1_12.5-GA-Armstrong.jpg Gallia Academy senior James Armstrong (3) breaks away from a pair of Rock Hill defenders during a Sept. 11 football game at Memorial Field in Gallipolis, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Blue Devils land 7 selections, including 4 first team repeaters

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

